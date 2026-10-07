The US government has outlined the minimum income threshold that American citizens and permanent residents must meet to sponsor a foreign relative for a Green Card

The requirement is tied to the Federal Poverty Guidelines, with sponsors needing to earn above a specific percentage to qualify without additional support

The rules are detailed in the official instructions for USCIS Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support used in family-based immigration cases

The United States government has set out the income requirements that citizens and lawful permanent residents must satisfy before they can sponsor a foreign family member for a Green Card, with the details published in the official instructions for USCIS Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support.

The form is a legally binding document in which a sponsor promises to financially support the immigrant they are petitioning for, ensuring the newcomer does not become a burden on public resources.

The US mentions the income rule to sponsor one's foreign relatives for a green card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Relative Green Card sponsorship: US income threshold

At the centre of the requirements is a figure tied to the Federal Poverty Guidelines. A sponsor whose individual annual income, whether earned through employment or received as retirement income, exceeds 125% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines is not required to factor in the earnings of other household members to meet the financial threshold.

This means a qualifying sponsor can rely solely on their own income to fulfil the obligation, provided that figure clears the 125% mark. The guidelines are updated periodically and vary based on household size, so the exact dollar amount a sponsor needs to earn will differ depending on how many people live in their home.

US: What happens when income falls short

Where a sponsor's personal income does not meet the 125% threshold on its own, the rules allow for household income to be counted. Items 8 through 14 of the Form I-864 instructions walk sponsors through the process of adding the incomes of other qualifying household members to reach the required level.

Sponsors are also given the option to submit supporting evidence alongside their income declaration. While this evidence is not always mandatory at the point of filing, it may be requested during the visa or adjustment of status process, and providing it upfront can help avoid delays.

The Affidavit of Support requirement applies broadly to family-based immigration petitions and to certain employment-based cases where a family relationship exists between the petitioner and the applicant.

For Nigerians and other Africans with relatives in the United States hoping to secure a Green Card through family sponsorship, understanding these income rules is a critical first step in determining whether a potential sponsor qualifies to file on their behalf.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced 53 countries whose citizens can still receive government benefits even after leaving the country.

US: Requirements Green Card holders must meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed the two requirements Green Card holders must meet before they can sponsor relatives to live in America.

For Nigerians hoping to reunite with family, understanding the petition and financial support rules could be a vital first step. But what does the US require sponsors to prove?

Source: Legit.ng