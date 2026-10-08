The US Army has published the basic requirements candidates must meet to work as a civilian within its ranks

Green Card holders are among those eligible to apply, opening a pathway for non-US citizens living in the country

Candidates must also meet additional role-specific requirements beyond the general entry criteria

The United States (US) Army has outlined the basic requirements that candidates, including foreign nationals, must meet to qualify for civilian roles.

The requirements apply to anyone considering a career as an Army Civilian, a category of employment that covers a wide range of professional roles supporting military operations without serving as an active-duty soldier.

US mentions the requirements to become an Army civilian. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can apply to become US Army civilian

According to the official listing:

1. Applicants must be either a US citizen or a Green Card holder, meaning lawful permanent residents of the United States are also eligible to pursue these positions. This detail is significant for the large number of African immigrants living and working in the US under permanent residency status.

2. Beyond citizenship or residency status, candidates must be at least 18 years old

3. Applicants must also hold a high school diploma or its recognised equivalent.

These are the baseline entry requirements, and the Army notes that specific roles may have additional criteria depending on the nature and level of the position.

What Army civilian roles involve

Army Civilian positions are designed for individuals who bring professional experience and specialised expertise to support the broader mission of the US military. Unlike enlisted or commissioned service, civilian employees operate outside the military chain of command while still contributing directly to defence and national security functions.

The roles span a broad spectrum of fields, from engineering and healthcare to administration, logistics, and information technology, making the pathway accessible to candidates with varied educational and professional backgrounds.

Interested candidates can review the full requirements and explore available positions through the US Army's civilian careers page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) military announced four requirements foreigners must meet to become officers.

US soldier lists requirement to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian serving in the US Army shared six requirements Nigerians must meet to enlist, including age, education and legal status.

He said he was inspired by a video he watched 15 years ago, and warned that the US military does not recruit applicants from overseas.

Source: Legit.ng