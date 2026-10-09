A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional post on X moments before relocating to Canada for good

Her post, which combined gratitude and a prayer for favour in her new country, quickly racked up 15,500 views

The viral moment captured the raw emotion of Nigeria's ongoing japa wave as she prepared to leave her homeland behind

A Nigerian woman known online as Iglory marked one of the biggest moments of her life with a short but deeply personal post on X, sharing that she was leaving Nigeria permanently as she prepared to board a flight to Canada.

The young lady who goes by the handle @igloryempire2, posted the update on October 8, 2026, choosing those final hours on Nigerian soil to express both her gratitude and her hopes for what lies ahead.

A Nigerian lady relocates to Canada. Photo credit: @igloryempire2/X

Source: UGC

Lady's emotional message before relocation

The post was brief but carried the weight of a life-changing decision. She wrote:

"Leaving Nigeria for good. Lord I'm super grateful 🙏🏾 Canada please favor me 🙏🏾"

She also posted short moments of when she arrived at the airport. The post gathered 15,500 views, resonating with a broad online audience.

Canada has become one of the most popular destinations for Nigerians relocating abroad, thanks in part to its Express Entry immigration system and its reputation for being relatively welcoming to skilled migrants.

See the viral relocation post below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed six industries seeking sklled foreign workers, urging people to apply.

Woman relocates to Australia with 3 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman travelled to Australia with her three children to reunite with her husband, documenting the journey in a TikTok video.

The trip included a seven-hour layover in Dubai, and viewers were amazed by how she managed the long journey with three children before the family finally reunited.

Source: Legit.ng