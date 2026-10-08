The Dubai government published the full employment process for foreigners seeking to work in the private sector in 2026

Employers must secure a work permit from MOHRE before a foreign worker can legally enter the UAE

New employees must complete a medical fitness test and submit biometrics before their residence visa and Emirates ID are issued

The Dubai government has published the five steps that foreign nationals must complete to legally work in the UAE's private sector, covering everything from the initial job offer to the finalisation of a labour card.

According to the official Dubai government portal, the process begins before a worker even enters the country.

Dubai has outlined five steps foreigners must complete to obtain a work permit and residence visa. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Employers are required to initiate the paperwork, meaning most of the administrative burden falls on the hiring company rather than the individual employee.

For citizens of many countries, an entry visa can be issued before arrival, after which the worker must apply for a residence visa and a labour card within the first 60 days of entering the UAE. The portal notes that this process can be completed online.

The 5 steps to getting work permit in Dubai

The Dubai government outlined the full private sector employment process as follows:

1. The employee receives a formal job offer and signs an employment contract. The employer then applies for a work permit, also known as a labour approval, from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). This step must be completed before the employee enters the UAE.

2. Once the work permit is approved, the employer applies for an entry permit visa so the employee can legally enter the UAE. Workers already inside the country on a visit or tourist visa must apply for a status change rather than a new entry permit.

3. After entering the UAE or changing their visa status, the employee must undergo a mandatory medical fitness test and submit biometrics for their Emirates ID.

4. Once medical results are cleared, the employer applies for the employee's residence visa and Emirates ID, both of which are typically valid for two years.

5. The employee's labour card and MOHRE employment contract are finalised after all the above steps have been completed.

Dubai work permit: What workers should know before applying

The Dubai government's guidance makes clear that the employer plays a central role throughout the process. Foreign nationals cannot independently obtain a work permit without their prospective employer first securing a labour approval from MOHRE.

Workers who are already in the UAE on a short-stay visa have an alternative route through a visa status change, avoiding the need to leave the country and re-enter on a new permit.

The residence visa and Emirates ID, once issued, remain valid for two years, after which renewal would be required.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four requirements foreigners must satisfy to get its five-year Green Residence permit as skilled workers.

Income requirement for Dubai's virtual work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had released the minimum amount that foreigners must earn monthly to be eligible for its virtual work visa.

According to the official programme page published by Invest in Dubai, the scheme is open to digital nomads and remote employees of any nationality who meet specific income and documentation requirements.

The income can come from a foreign employer or clients outside the UAE, as the visa is designed specifically for people who work remotely rather than for a local company.

Source: Legit.ng