Dubai Publishes Amount Foreigners Must Earn Monthly to Qualify for 5-Year Green Residence Permit
- Dubai's General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs published the minimum monthly earnings required for foreigners to qualify for the Green Residence Permit
- This permit allows skilled workers to live in Dubai for five years without needing an employer or guarantor to sponsor them
- The Green Residence Permit is renewable for additional five-year periods under the same conditions as the original application
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Dubai has set a minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 (roughly ₦6.7 million) for foreigners who want to qualify for the emirate's five-year Green Residence Permit under the skilled worker category.
The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) of Dubai published the eligibility conditions, confirming that the permit applies to workers whose occupations fall within the classification and standards approved by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
Who qualifies for Dubai's Green Permit?
Unlike standard work visas tied to a specific employer, the Green Residence Permit allows eligible skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on a guarantor or an employer to sponsor their stay.
Dubai announces 4 requirements foreigners must meet to get 5-year Green Residency as skilled workers
The permit is valid for five years and can be renewed for additional five-year periods, provided the holder continues to meet the same conditions that applied at the time of the original application.
The salary threshold is stated as AED 15,000 (roughly ₦6.7 million) per month or its equivalent in foreign currencies, meaning workers earning in other currencies can still qualify once that amount converts to the required figure.
The permit falls under a broader UAE initiative to attract and retain high-skilled foreign professionals by offering them greater stability and independence compared with traditional residency arrangements.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four conditions that foreigners must satisfy to get its Green Residence permit.
Requirements to get Dubai residence permits for your relatives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared three requirements to get residence permits for your family members.
According to the official guidance published by GDRFAD, both male and female foreign residents are eligible to sponsor family members, including a spouse, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.
Children with special needs may also be included in the application regardless of their age.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng