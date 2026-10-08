Dubai's General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs published the minimum monthly earnings required for foreigners to qualify for the Green Residence Permit

This permit allows skilled workers to live in Dubai for five years without needing an employer or guarantor to sponsor them

The Green Residence Permit is renewable for additional five-year periods under the same conditions as the original application

Dubai has set a minimum monthly salary of AED 15,000 (roughly ₦6.7 million) for foreigners who want to qualify for the emirate's five-year Green Residence Permit under the skilled worker category.

The General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) of Dubai published the eligibility conditions, confirming that the permit applies to workers whose occupations fall within the classification and standards approved by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Dubai names the monthly income foreigners need to qualify for five-year Green Residence permit. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Dubai's Green Permit?

Unlike standard work visas tied to a specific employer, the Green Residence Permit allows eligible skilled workers to live in Dubai without relying on a guarantor or an employer to sponsor their stay.

The permit is valid for five years and can be renewed for additional five-year periods, provided the holder continues to meet the same conditions that applied at the time of the original application.

The salary threshold is stated as AED 15,000 (roughly ₦6.7 million) per month or its equivalent in foreign currencies, meaning workers earning in other currencies can still qualify once that amount converts to the required figure.

The permit falls under a broader UAE initiative to attract and retain high-skilled foreign professionals by offering them greater stability and independence compared with traditional residency arrangements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed four conditions that foreigners must satisfy to get its Green Residence permit.

Requirements to get Dubai residence permits for your relatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared three requirements to get residence permits for your family members.

According to the official guidance published by GDRFAD, both male and female foreign residents are eligible to sponsor family members, including a spouse, children under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters.

Children with special needs may also be included in the application regardless of their age.

Source: Legit.ng