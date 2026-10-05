Australia's immigration authority has outlined the four categories of parents who qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa

The visa notably excludes the balance of family test, a requirement that blocks many parents from qualifying under other parent visa streams

There is also no Assurance of Support requirement attached to the visa, making the eligibility criteria relatively straightforward for qualifying parents

Australia has outlined exactly which parents qualify for its subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa, confirming that four distinct categories of parents are eligible to apply, with none of the financial or family composition hurdles that typically come with parent visa pathways.

Two notable absences set this visa apart from other parent visa options available in Australia. The balance of family test, which requires that at least half of an applicant's children live permanently in Australia before a parent can qualify for a visa, does not apply here.

Australia announces parents that are eligible for a sponsoredd parent visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Eligibility for sponsored parent visa

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the visa is open to:

1. Biological parents

2. Legal parents (including adoptive parents)

3. Step-parents

4. Parents-in-law of the person sponsoring them (the Parent Sponsor).

All applicants must also be at least 18 years of age to be considered.

What makes this visa different

This balance of family test is a common barrier under other parent visa categories and has historically made it difficult for parents with children spread across multiple countries to secure a pathway to Australia.

The Assurance of Support requirement is also waived for this visa. Under other visa streams, sponsors may be required to provide a financial guarantee the government can draw on if the visa holder claims certain social security payments. Removing this condition simplifies the process considerably for eligible families.

Who can be a parent sponsor

The visa is built around a sponsorship model, meaning the applicant's eligibility depends directly on their relationship with an Australian-based sponsor. The four categories recognised; biological, legal or adoptive, step, and in-law, cover a broad range of family structures, reflecting an inclusive approach to what counts as a qualifying parental relationship.

See the full eligibility details on the Australian Department of Home Affairs website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia listed the conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence through work sponsorship.

Australia lists conditions for permanent protection visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa and the nine conditions asylum seekers must meet to qualify.

The visa offers eligible applicants a chance to stay in Australia permanently, but people who arrived without immigration clearance cannot apply.

Source: Legit.ng