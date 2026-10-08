US Releases Full List of 20 Highest-Paying Occupations in America
- The US Bureau of Labour Statistics has published its Occupational Outlook Handbook, ranking the 20 highest-paying jobs in America
- Pediatric surgeons topped the list with a median annual pay of $559,030, making them the best-compensated professionals in the country
- All 20 occupations on the list are in the medical field, with nurse anaesthetists rounding out the ranking at $236,590 per year
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The United States Bureau of Labour Statistics has released its list of the 20 highest-paying occupations in the country, and the results point firmly in one direction: medicine dominates the top of America's earning ladder.
Published on 27 August 2026, the rankings are based on 2025 median annual pay figures and cover the occupations where workers earn the most across the country.
Highest-paying occupations in the US
Number one on the list are paediatric surgeons, making them the highest-compensated professionals in the United States by a significant margin. Cardiologists follow in second place, while radiologists come in third.
Here is the full list of the 20 highest-paying occupations in America:
Using your exchange rate of $1 = N1,324.60, here are the naira equivalents:
1. Pediatric surgeons — $559,030/yr (N740,542,138/yr)
2. Cardiologists — $496,010/yr (N657,315,646/yr)
3. Radiologists — $420,860/yr (N557,571,356/yr)
4. Surgeons, all other — $414,010/yr (N548,498,646/yr)
5. Anesthesiologists — $391,490/yr (N518,667,254/yr)
6. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric — $358,550/yr (N475,027,630/yr)
7. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons — $352,220/yr (N466,642,612/yr)
8. Emergency medicine physicians — $335,550/yr (N444,559,530/yr)
9. Dermatologists — $328,730/yr (N435,525,758/yr)
10. Physicians, pathologists — $312,400/yr (N413,892,040/yr)
11. Prosthodontists — $311,180/yr (N412,275,028/yr)
12. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric — $300,080/yr (N397,570,968/yr)
13. Obstetricians and gynecologists — $292,910/yr (N388,073,986/yr)
14. Orthodontists — $289,140/yr (N383,080,844/yr)
15. Psychiatrists — $281,870/yr (N373,450,202/yr)
16. Physicians, all other — $265,930/yr (N352,333,978/yr)
17. General internal medicine physicians — $256,560/yr (N339,921,576/yr)
18. Neurologists — $248,560/yr (N329,324,176/yr)
19. Family medicine physicians — $244,180/yr (N323,521,028/yr)
20. Nurse anesthetists — $236,590/yr (N313,465,514/yr)
Medical professionals dominate US earnings
The lowest-ranked occupation on the list, nurse anaesthetists, still commands a median annual salary of $236,590, placing even the 20th highest-paying job well above what most American workers take home. The range between the top and bottom of the list spans more than $320,000 (N425,555,200) per year, reflecting the significant pay gap that exists even within the medical profession itself.
The data offers a clear signal for anyone weighing career paths: specialised medical roles, particularly surgical disciplines, remain among the most financially rewarding careers available in the US labour market.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia revealed the top-paying three occupations in 2026, with construction managers leading the pack.
Australia announces salary in 17 industries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced the average hourly earnings across 17 major industries in Australia, based on data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Mining workers earn the most, at A$74.10 per hour, while accommodation and food services workers earn the least at A$32.10. The figures also show a striking gap in weekly hours, from 42.4 hours in mining to just 21.1 in arts and recreation.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng