Canada's Job Bank has released prevailing hourly wage data for registered nurses across all provinces and territories

The data shows significant variation in nurse salaries depending on the province, with some regions offering far higher pay than others

Certain territories top the national figures by a wide margin, raising questions about where nurses can earn the most in Canada

Canada's federal government has published the prevailing hourly wages for registered nurses working across every province and territory in the country, offering a clear picture of what the profession earns from coast to coast.

The data, available on Canada's Job Bank, was last updated on 19 November 2025 and lists low, median, and high hourly rates for registered nurses by community and area.

Canada releases how much registered nurses are paid across all communities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Registered Nurses earn across Canada

At the national level, registered nurses earn between $30.00 and $54.37 per hour, with a median of $43.27. However, pay can differ sharply depending on location.

Below are the wages in each of the Canadian provinces:

1. Alberta

Low: $30.00/hour (N39,747.60) | Median: $47.50/hour (N62,933.70) | High: $54.49/hour (N72,194.89)

2. British Columbia

Low: $35.00/hour (N46,372.20) | Median: $47.58/hour (N63,039.69) | High: $57.00/hour (N75,520.44)

3. Manitoba

Low: $34.00/hour (N45,047.28) | Median: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | High: $52.40/hour (N69,425.81)

4.New Brunswick

Low: $31.00/hour (N41,072.52) | Median: $44.77/hour (N59,316.37) | High: $49.00/hour (N64,920.96)

5. Newfoundland and Labrador

Low: $33.65/hour (N44,583.56) | Median: $44.00/hour (N58,296.48) | High: $52.00/hour (N68,895.84)

6. Northwest Territories

Low: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | Median: $58.00/hour (N76,845.36) | High: $69.23/hour (N91,723.21)

7. Nova Scotia

Low: $30.20/hour (N40,012.58) | Median: $41.50/hour (N54,984.18) | High: $50.00/hour (N66,246.00)

8. Nunavut

Low: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | Median: $57.99/hour (N76,832.11) | High: $71.57/hour (N94,805.52)

9. Ontario

Low: $29.00/hour (N38,422.68) | Median: $42.00/hour (N55,646.64) | High: $55.00/hour (N72,870.60)

10. Prince Edward Island

Low: $31.50/hour (N41,734.98) | Median: $42.00/hour (N55,646.64) | High: $49.98/hour (N66,219.50)

11. Quebec

Low: $27.00/hour (N35,772.84) | Median: $40.00/hour (N52,996.80) | High: $50.00/hour (N66,246.00)

12. Saskatchewan

Low: $38.00/hour (N50,347.00) | Median: $47.13/hour (N62,443.48) | High: $52.20/hour (N69,160.82)

13. Yukon Territory

Low: $33.00/hour (N43,722.36) | Median: $48.50/hour (N64,258.62) | High: $60.88/hour (N80,661.13)

The data offers a useful reference point for nursing professionals weighing career options or considering relocation within Canada, particularly amid ongoing conversations about healthcare workforce distribution across the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) military published the 2026 basic salaries of new intakes, warrant officers and other top officials.

Canada: Occupations for foreigners seeking jobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 29 occupations receiving priority consideration under its foreign worker programme, including roles in healthcare, agriculture, food processing and cleaning.

The priority status applies across every province and territory except Quebec, potentially giving workers in these fields a faster route through the programme.

Source: Legit.ng