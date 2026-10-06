Canada Publishes Salaries of Registered Nurses Across All Provinces and Territories
- Canada's Job Bank has released prevailing hourly wage data for registered nurses across all provinces and territories
- The data shows significant variation in nurse salaries depending on the province, with some regions offering far higher pay than others
- Certain territories top the national figures by a wide margin, raising questions about where nurses can earn the most in Canada
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Canada's federal government has published the prevailing hourly wages for registered nurses working across every province and territory in the country, offering a clear picture of what the profession earns from coast to coast.
The data, available on Canada's Job Bank, was last updated on 19 November 2025 and lists low, median, and high hourly rates for registered nurses by community and area.
What Registered Nurses earn across Canada
At the national level, registered nurses earn between $30.00 and $54.37 per hour, with a median of $43.27. However, pay can differ sharply depending on location.
Below are the wages in each of the Canadian provinces:
1. Alberta
Low: $30.00/hour (N39,747.60) | Median: $47.50/hour (N62,933.70) | High: $54.49/hour (N72,194.89)
2. British Columbia
Low: $35.00/hour (N46,372.20) | Median: $47.58/hour (N63,039.69) | High: $57.00/hour (N75,520.44)
3. Manitoba
Low: $34.00/hour (N45,047.28) | Median: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | High: $52.40/hour (N69,425.81)
4.New Brunswick
Low: $31.00/hour (N41,072.52) | Median: $44.77/hour (N59,316.37) | High: $49.00/hour (N64,920.96)
5. Newfoundland and Labrador
Low: $33.65/hour (N44,583.56) | Median: $44.00/hour (N58,296.48) | High: $52.00/hour (N68,895.84)
6. Northwest Territories
Low: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | Median: $58.00/hour (N76,845.36) | High: $69.23/hour (N91,723.21)
7. Nova Scotia
Low: $30.20/hour (N40,012.58) | Median: $41.50/hour (N54,984.18) | High: $50.00/hour (N66,246.00)
8. Nunavut
Low: $45.00/hour (N59,621.40) | Median: $57.99/hour (N76,832.11) | High: $71.57/hour (N94,805.52)
9. Ontario
Low: $29.00/hour (N38,422.68) | Median: $42.00/hour (N55,646.64) | High: $55.00/hour (N72,870.60)
10. Prince Edward Island
Low: $31.50/hour (N41,734.98) | Median: $42.00/hour (N55,646.64) | High: $49.98/hour (N66,219.50)
11. Quebec
Low: $27.00/hour (N35,772.84) | Median: $40.00/hour (N52,996.80) | High: $50.00/hour (N66,246.00)
12. Saskatchewan
Low: $38.00/hour (N50,347.00) | Median: $47.13/hour (N62,443.48) | High: $52.20/hour (N69,160.82)
13. Yukon Territory
Low: $33.00/hour (N43,722.36) | Median: $48.50/hour (N64,258.62) | High: $60.88/hour (N80,661.13)
The data offers a useful reference point for nursing professionals weighing career options or considering relocation within Canada, particularly amid ongoing conversations about healthcare workforce distribution across the country.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) military published the 2026 basic salaries of new intakes, warrant officers and other top officials.
Canada: Occupations for foreigners seeking jobs
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 29 occupations receiving priority consideration under its foreign worker programme, including roles in healthcare, agriculture, food processing and cleaning.
The priority status applies across every province and territory except Quebec, potentially giving workers in these fields a faster route through the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng