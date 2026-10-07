Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority outlined specific conditions that Golden Residency holders must meet before obtaining a work permit

The work permit is available for either one or two years, with employers allowed to begin renewal six months before it expires

Investors who are registered partners in an establishment are exempt from needing to apply for the Golden Residency work permit

Bahrain has published five key conditions governing how foreign nationals holding Golden Residency can obtain a work permit, through a process managed by the country's Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA).

The guidance, made available on the LMRA's official website, is aimed at Golden Residency holders who wish to enter formal employment in the kingdom.

Bahrain lists 5 rules for Golden Residency holders who want a work permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rules for Bahrain golden residents seeking work permit

1. The work permit is issued for either one or two years

2. Employers are permitted to begin the renewal process up to six months before the permit's expiry date.

3. One of the more detailed conditions concerns what happens when a Golden Residency holder already held a work permit before receiving their residency status. In that scenario, the existing work permit can continue to be renewed under the same employer without issue. However, if the individual wishes to move to a different employer, the current work permit must first be cancelled through the eSupport function within the Expat Management System (EMS). Only after cancellation can a fresh work permit application be submitted under the new employer.

4. Investors who hold Golden Residency and are registered as partners in an establishment are not required to apply for this category of work permit at all, making them a notable exception to the general rule.

5. A fifth condition addresses situations where an employer's Commercial Registration does not have available work permits due to Bahrainisation quota requirements. In such cases, an additional fee for the parallel system will be applied to proceed with the permit. Bahrainisation refers to Bahrain's policy of maintaining a minimum ratio of local workers within companies operating in the country.

The rules are intended to provide clarity for Golden Residency holders navigating employment in Bahrain, while ensuring that the broader regulatory framework around workforce localisation remains intact.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng