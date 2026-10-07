Ireland's government has updated the minimum annual remuneration thresholds that foreign workers must meet to qualify for key employment permits in 2026

The 2026 figures mark notable increases from 2024 and 2025 rates, with General Employment Permit holders now required to earn at least €36,605 annually

Healthcare assistants, home carers and care workers face a separate salary threshold, while Critical Skills permit holders with a relevant degree face the highest bar

Ireland has officially published the minimum annual salaries that foreign nationals must earn to qualify for three of its most-used work permit categories in 2026, with figures rising across the board compared to previous years.

The updated thresholds set the lowest permissible salaries at the point of application, whether for a new permit or a renewal. The changes follow the outcome of the department's Roadmap Review 2025.

Ireland mentions the salaries needed to allow foreigners to qualify for work permit routes. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

2026 salary thresholds for Ireland work permits

1. For the General Employment Permit (GEP), the minimum annual remuneration threshold for 2026 stands at €36,605 (N54,438,295.50). This is an increase from €34,000 (N50,561,400.00), which applied in both 2024 and 2025, representing a jump of over €2,600.

2. Healthcare assistants, home carers and care workers fall under a separate rate, set at €32,691 (N48,611,516.10) for 2026. This figure is pegged at 89.3% of the standard GEP threshold. The category had been at €27,000 (N40,151,700.00) in 2024 before rising to €30,000 (N44,613,000.00) in 2025, meaning the 2026 rate represents a significant climb over two years.

3. For the Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP) requiring a relevant degree, the 2026 minimum sits at €40,909 (N60,844,173.90), up from €38,000 (N56,509,800.00) in both 2024 and 2025. This route targets highly qualified professionals in sectors where Ireland faces shortages.

Ireland: What increase mean for applicants

The thresholds apply at the point of application, meaning anyone seeking a new permit or renewing an existing one in 2026 must demonstrate that their role meets or exceeds the relevant salary floor. A role that qualified in 2024 or 2025 may no longer meet the updated standard if the salary has not kept pace with the new requirements.

Ireland also introduced a new GEP Irish Graduate category in 2026, carrying a minimum of €34,009, a route that did not exist in either 2024 or 2025.

The updated schedule reflects Ireland's broader effort to align employment permit conditions with wage growth and labour market demands, ensuring that work permits are tied to roles that offer competitive compensation in the Irish economy.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland announced one country whose citizens can stay for two years under the working holiday scheme.

Ireland raises minimum salary thresholds for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland shared the updated minimum salary thresholds for foreign workers, including higher pay rates across several permit categories and two new graduate visa options.

The changes take effect in 2026, with some workers facing minimum annual salaries above €100,000. Find out which jobs and permit holders are affected.

Source: Legit.ng