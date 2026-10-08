Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the official requirements for foreign nationals seeking a dependent visa to join family members in Japan

The dependent visa, which covers family stays, can be granted for a period of up to five years at the discretion of Japan's Minister of Justice

Applicants who choose to apply without a Certificate of Eligibility face a longer process and must submit significantly more supporting documents

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the official requirements for foreign nationals who wish to live in Japan as dependants of a family member already residing in the country.

The dependent visa, formally classified under general visas for family stays, allows foreign relatives to join their family members in Japan for a period determined by the Minister of Justice, up to a maximum of five years.

Japan lists requirements for foreign family members to get dependent visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Japan's dependent visa

The core documents every applicant must submit include a valid passport, one completed visa application form, and one passport-sized photograph.

Nationals of Russia, CIS countries, or Georgia are required to submit two visa application forms and two photographs rather than the standard single copies.

The required documents also include a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), either as an original or a copy. Applicants who hold an electronic Certificate of Eligibility may present it at the visa application counter or submit a printed version.

A regional immigration authority under the Immigration Services Agency of Japan issues the Certificate of Eligibility. It certifies that the foreign national meets the conditions for landing in Japan and that the activity stated in the application is genuine and falls within the categories permitted under Japan's Immigration Control Act. A proxy based in Japan can submit the COE application on behalf of the applicant.

Presenting the certificate is intended to make both the visa application at the embassy or consulate and the landing examination at passport control proceed more smoothly. However, holding a COE does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

Japan dependent visa: Applying without certificate of eligibility

Applicants may still proceed without a Certificate of Eligibility, but doing so comes with notable consequences. Those who take this route must submit a significantly larger volume of supporting documents, and the processing time can extend to several months.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also notes that depending on an applicant's nationality, additional documents beyond the standard list may be required.

Prospective applicants are advised to check the website of the Japanese embassy or consulate in their home country for any country-specific requirements before submitting an application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng