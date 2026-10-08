The UK government released official pay rates for dental practitioners across all four nations, covering roles from foundation training to consultant level

Salaries range from £36,371 (₦73.7m) for entry-level dental training in Northern Ireland to £106,000 (₦214.9m) for consultants in Wales

The pay figures are drawn from separate NHS pay circulars for each nation and must be pro-rated based on the weekly hours set by each employer

The UK government has published the official going rates for dental practitioners across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, covering positions that range from foundation training to consultant and specialist managerial roles.

The pay figures, drawn from NHS employer pay circulars for each of the four nations and published on the UK government's official website, apply to occupation code 2253 — dental practitioners — and are subject to pro-rating where a dentist's working pattern differs from the standard weekly hours listed for each role.

UK lists approved salaries for dentists across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Photo credit: Paul Ellis, Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

Dentist salaries in England

In England, the pay bands are sourced from NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024. Dental foundation training pays £38,472 (roughly ₦78m) based on a 35-hour week, while dental core training in hospital dental services attracts £49,909 (roughly ₦101.2m) at 40 hours per week.

Dental specialty training stands at £61,825 (roughly ₦125.4m). Community practitioners under Band A earn £50,512 (roughly ₦102.4m), senior dental officers under Band B receive £78,573 (roughly ₦159.3m), and specialist or managerial Band C posts command £94,007 (roughly ₦190.6m). Consultants earn the highest at £105,504 (roughly ₦213.9m) for a 40-hour week.

Dentist salaries in Scotland

Scotland's figures come from NHS Pay and Conditions Circular PCS(DD)2024/01. Vocational training, which is the Scottish equivalent of dental foundation training, pays £39,603 (roughly ₦80.3m) for a 35-hour week. Dental core training is set at £50,538 (roughly ₦102.5m).

Band A community practitioners earn £52,035 (roughly ₦105.5m), Band B senior dental officers receive £80,942 (roughly ₦164.1m), and Band C specialist or managerial posts pay £96,841 (roughly ₦196.4m), all based on a 40-hour week. Scotland's published rates do not include a separate consultant figure.

Dentist salaries in Wales

Wales references the Welsh Government Pay Circular M&D(W) 07/2024 and operates on a 40-hour week baseline. Dental foundation training in hospital settings pays £38,292 (roughly ₦77.7m), dental core training stands at £41,269 (roughly ₦83.7m), and Band A community practitioners earn £50,789 (roughly ₦103m).

Band B senior dental officers receive £79,003 (roughly ₦160.2m), while Band C specialist and managerial roles pay £94,525 (roughly ₦191.6m).

Welsh consultants earn the highest rate of any nation on the list at £106,000 (roughly ₦214.9m) for a 37.5-hour week.

Dentist salaries in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland uses two separate pay structures. Under the HSC workforce guidance, roles range from £36,371 (roughly ₦73.7m) for foundation year two training to £88,686 (roughly ₦179.7m) for specialist community dentists, assistant community clinical directors, and community clinical directors alike, all based on a 37.5-hour week.

A separate administrative dentist structure covers dental officers at £43,738 (roughly ₦88.7m) and senior dental officers at £62,500 (roughly ₦126.7m) on a 37-hour week, rising to £83,051 (roughly ₦168.4m) for clinical directors and £94,127 (roughly ₦190.8m) for Northern Ireland consultants at 40 hours.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had released the salary of NHS junior doctors in Scotland.

UK's approved salaries for NHS doctors in England

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the approved salaries for NHS doctors in England.

Based on a standard 40-hour working week and adjustable for other working patterns, the figures come from the NHS Employers Pay and Conditions Circular MD-5-2024.

The pay scales apply to occupation codes 2211 (Generalist medical practitioners) and 2212 (Specialist medical practitioners).

Source: Legit.ng