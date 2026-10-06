Singapore confirmed that eligible Employment Pass and S Pass holders can sponsor certain relatives for a Long-Term Visit Pass

The government outlined specific salary and sponsorship requirements that holders must meet before applying for a family member's pass

Singapore published a defined list of relatives who qualify, including some categories with special conditions attached

Singapore has officially outlined which family members foreign workers can bring into the country under its Long-Term Visit Pass scheme, setting out both the eligibility criteria for sponsors and the categories of relatives who qualify.

According to the Singapore government, Employment Pass and S Pass holders may apply to bring certain family members to the country on a Long-Term Visit Pass, provided they satisfy a set of conditions.

Singapore lists 4 relatives eligible for Long-Term Visit Pass. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Eloisa Sanchez

Source: Getty Images

Requirements to qualify for the pass

Before a foreign worker can apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass on behalf of a relative, they must meet all of the following conditions:

* Hold a valid Employment Pass or S Pass.

* Earn a minimum fixed monthly salary that meets the government's threshold.

* Be sponsored by an established, Singapore-registered company, which is typically the holder's employer.

Singapore: Relatives eligible for Long-Term Visit Pass

Once these requirements are satisfied, the pass holder may apply for the following categories of family members:

Common-law spouse Unmarried handicapped children aged 21 and above Unmarried stepchildren under 21 years old Parents, though special requirements apply to this category.

It is worth noting that parents are included on the list but come with additional conditions that applicants must review separately before proceeding with an application.

Singapore lists requirements for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority outlined the steps foreign spouses must follow to obtain a Long-Term Visit Pass after marrying a Singapore citizen.

The authority also encouraged couples to complete a free pre-marriage assessment that can help reduce LTVP processing time from about six months to six weeks.

Source: Legit.ng