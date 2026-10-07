The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed which countries qualify for 59-day visa-free stays under existing bilateral agreements

Only two countries in the world receive this specific 59-day visa-free access to the Philippines, setting them apart from other nationalities

Citizens of both nations can enter the Philippines without a visa for nearly two months under the current policy

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that citizens of only two countries qualify for a 59-day visa-free stay in the Philippines under existing bilateral agreements.

The policy, published on the official Philippine eVisa portal, sets the two nations apart from the vast majority of nationalities that either require a visa to enter the Philippines or receive a shorter visa-free window under standard entry arrangements.

Philippines lists two countries whose citizens qualify for 59-day visa-free entry. Photo credit: Ezra Acayan

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Philippines: Countries With 59-day visa-free access

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the two countries granted this specific 59-day visa-free privilege are:

1. Brazil.

2. Israel.

Citizens of these two nations may enter the Philippines without obtaining a visa in advance and are permitted to remain in the country for up to 59 days under the terms of the agreements.

Philippines visa: How the 59-day rule works

The 59-day visa-free entitlement is distinct from the standard visa-free access that many other nationalities receive when travelling to the Philippines.

While citizens of numerous countries are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa, the duration of their permitted stay varies depending on the specific agreements their governments hold with Manila.

The Philippine government's bilateral arrangements with Brazil and Israel grant their citizens one of the more generous short-stay allowances available, giving them nearly two months to travel, conduct business, or visit family without the need for prior visa processing.

Travellers from both countries are still expected to hold a valid passport, show proof of onward travel, and meet other standard entry requirements upon arrival, as outlined in the Department of Foreign Affairs' eVisa policy guidelines.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Philippines had opened its 30-day visa-free entry policy to 46 African countries.

African countries eligible for Philippines visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Philippines had published the African countries whose citizens are qualified for visa-free entry.

African nationals on the list are permitted to enter the Philippines for an initial stay of 30 days without obtaining a visa beforehand.

To qualify, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended period of stay, along with either a return ticket to their home country or an onward ticket to their next destination.

Source: Legit.ng