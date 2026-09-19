The UAE has announced that freelancers are eligible for a 5-year Green Visa under a dedicated category listed by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office

Applicants must hold a freelance work permit from MOHRE and meet either an income or financial solvency requirement to qualify

The annual income threshold for the visa stands at AED 360,000 earned over the previous two years, among other criteria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened a dedicated pathway for freelancers to obtain long-term residency, with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office confirming that self-employed professionals can qualify for a five-year Green Visa under a specific freelancer category.

The announcement outlines the eligibility criteria, document requirements, and application process for freelancers seeking to secure their stay in the UAE over an extended period.

The UAE lists eligibility for freelance visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UAE freelancer green visa

To be considered eligible, applicants must first obtain a freelance work permit issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). In addition, the minimum educational requirement is a bachelor's degree, a specialised diploma, or an equivalent qualification.

On the financial side, applicants have two routes to satisfy the income requirement. The first is demonstrating an annual self-employment income of at least AED 360,000 (N130,526,213.26) for each of the previous two years. The second option allows applicants to bypass the income threshold entirely by submitting proof of financial solvency throughout the intended duration of their UAE residency.

Documents needed and how to apply

When preparing an application, freelancers will need to present their MOHRE-issued work permit alongside either proof of the AED 360,000 annual income for the past two years or documentation confirming financial solvency for the residency period.

One important detail for prospective applicants to note is that nominations through the Abu Dhabi Residents Office portal are currently unavailable for this category, meaning interested individuals should monitor official channels for updates on when direct applications will open.

The Green Visa, which grants five years of residency, is part of the UAE's broader effort to attract skilled and self-sufficient professionals. For freelancers, particularly those from African countries participating in the growing remote work economy, the freelancer visa offers a structured route to building a stable life in the UAE without requiring employer sponsorship.

Documents to qualify for UAE Golden visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE mentioned the two documents outstanding students need to qualify for the Golden Visa. The requirements include certificates of excellence and recommendation letters from their school or university.

For Nigerian students caught up in the japa wave, the visa offers a chance to live, study or work in the UAE under a long-term residency scheme. But without the right academic proof and institutional backing, that opportunity could remain out of reach.

Source: Legit.ng