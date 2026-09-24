USCIS updated the federal poverty guidelines for Form I-864, setting new minimum income thresholds for sponsors of family-based green card applicants

The revised 2026 guidelines took effect on March 1 and apply to all pending and newly filed affidavits of support across the United States

Sponsors in the 48 contiguous states must earn at least $27,050 for a household of 2, with higher thresholds set for Alaska and Hawaii

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published updated federal poverty guidelines for Form I-864, the Affidavit of Support used in family-based immigration cases, outlining the minimum income a sponsor must earn to legally bring a family member to the United States as a lawful permanent resident.

The revised thresholds, effective from 1 March 2026, apply to all affidavits of support currently pending or newly submitted from that date forward.

The US releases the income requirement for an Affidavit of Support. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What US income thresholds require

Under US immigration law, a sponsor must demonstrate that their household income meets at least 125% of the federal poverty guidelines set by the Department of Health and Human Services. The required amount varies based on total household size and location.

For sponsors in the 48 contiguous states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the US V!rgin Islands, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the 2026 minimums are as follows:

1. Household of 2: $27,050 (N35,841,250)

2. Household of 3: $34,150 (N45,248,750)

3. Household of 4: $41,250 (N54,656,250)

4. Household of 5: $48,350 (N64,063,750)

5. Household of 6: $55,450 (N73,471,250)

6. Household of 7: $62,550 (N82,878,750)

7. Household of 8: $69,650 (N92,286,250)

For each additional person, add: $7,100 (N9,407,500)

Sponsors based in Hawaii face higher thresholds:

1. Household of 2: $31,113 (N41,224,725)

2. Household of 3: $39,275 (N52,039,375)

3. Household of 4: $47,438 (N62,855,350)

4. Household of 5: $55,600 (N73,670,000)

5. Household of 6: $63,763 (N84,485,975)

6. Household of 7: $71,925 (N95,300,625)

7. Household of 8: $80,088 (N106,116,600)

For each additional person, add: $8,163 (N10,815,975)

US: Options for sponsors who fall short

Sponsors whose income does not meet the 125% threshold are not automatically disqualified. The federal government allows primary sponsors to bring in a joint sponsor, combine income from household members using Form I-864A, or draw on qualifying personal assets to close the gap.

The agency also reminded petitioners of their financial obligations once a sponsored immigrant arrives. If the immigrant accesses federal or state means-tested public benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Medicaid, the sponsor may be held liable for repayment. Non-cash assistance and emergency services, including emergency medical care, school lunch programmes, and disaster relief, are not counted under this rule.

Full details are available on the official USCIS Form I-864P page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced a list of occupations that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards.

US: Routes partners can use for PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the three routes parents can use to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK through a family visa. The rules cover the five-year, 10-year and partner-first routes, with conditions shaped by the child’s age, status and living arrangements.

For some parents, the right route could mean meeting strict financial and English language rules, while others may qualify without financial conditions after 10 years in the UK. But a child’s relationship with the parent—and who the child lives with—could prove just as important as the parent’s immigration history.

Source: Legit.ng