The Czech Republic officially outlined the benefits attached to permanent residence for foreigners living in the country

Permanent residents gain free access to the labour market and public medical insurance under the country's residence rules

The country also confirmed that eligible permanent residents can travel across the Schengen Area without needing a separate visa

The Czech Republic has outlined five key benefits that foreigners become entitled to once they obtain permanent residence in the country, according to information published on the government's official immigration platform.

The announcement frames the benefits as part of what a valid permanent residence permit makes possible, covering everything from freedom of movement to long-term social protections.

Czech Republic reveals what foreigners can enjoy after getting permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Petr Pavel/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of permanent residence in Czech Republic

The following are the five benefits the Czech Republic says permanent residents are entitled to:

1. Freedom to leave and re-enter the country: Permanent residence holders can exit and return to the Czech Republic as many times as they wish without restriction.

2. Visa-free travel across the Schengen Area: Beyond Czech borders, permanent residents can move freely through the wider Schengen zone without applying for an additional visa.

3. Free access to the labour market: Unlike many temporary residence categories that tie a holder to a specific employer or sector, permanent residence removes those limitations entirely, allowing holders to work anywhere in the country.

4. Access to public medical insurance and social welfare benefits: Permanent residents are entitled to enrol in the public health insurance system and can also access social welfare benefits on the same basis as citizens.

5. Eligibility for a retirement pension: Subject to the conditions set out under Czech law, permanent residents may qualify for a state retirement pension over time.

What the Czech government says

The Czech government's official guidance reads: "If you hold a valid residence permit, you can leave and re-enter the Czech Republic repeatedly. You can also travel within the Schengen Area without a visa."

It further states:

"As permanent residence permit holders, you also have free access to the labour market, access to public medical insurance and a right to social welfare benefits. Subject to conditions stipulated by law, you can also be entitled to a retirement pension."

The benefits represent a significant upgrade in rights compared to temporary or long-term residence categories, making permanent residence one of the most sought-after immigration statuses for foreigners living in the Czech Republic.

Italy reveals permanent residency requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Italy had outlined the documents foreigners need to submit when applying for its EC long-term residence permit, the country's route to permanent residency.

Applicants are required to provide documents including a valid passport, proof of income, criminal records, payslips, residence and family certificates, and evidence of suitable accommodation where applicable.

Source: Legit.ng