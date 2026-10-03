The UK government published the full list of subjects foreigners are eligible to study in Britain for a short-term period of up to six months

The available courses fall within medical and health-related fields, and applicants must meet specific age and enrolment requirements to qualify

Prospective students must be enrolled in a degree-level programme abroad and studying one of the listed subjects as their principal course

The United Kingdom has released the official list of subjects that foreign nationals are permitted to study in Britain for a short-term period of up to six months, and the options are strictly limited to medical and health-related fields.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, foreigners seeking to undertake electives in Britain relevant to a course they are pursuing abroad must be studying one of five specified disciplines as their principal subject.

UK names 5 subjects foreign students can study in Britain. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/teekid/Peter Byrne - PA Images

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Courses foreigners can study in the UK

The five eligible subjects are:

Medicine

Veterinary medicine and science

Nursing

Midwifery

Dentistry

The government's guidance makes clear that any course of study must be provided by an accredited institution that is not a state-funded school or academy, and the programme must not exceed six months in duration unless it is being taken as a distance learning course from outside the UK.

Requirements foreigners must meet

Beyond choosing one of the listed subjects, applicants wishing to come to Britain specifically to undertake electives must satisfy three additional conditions.

The UK government states that the applicant must:

be aged 16 or over be enrolled on a course of study abroad that is equivalent to at least degree-level study in the UK be studying medicine, veterinary medicine and science, nursing, midwifery, or dentistry as their principal course of study

The guidelines specify that the elective period must be directly relevant to the applicant's existing course of study in their home country, meaning casual or exploratory academic visits outside these parameters would not qualify under this route.

For foreign students already pursuing one of these disciplines at degree level or above, the short-term elective route offers a structured pathway to gain hands-on experience in a British academic or clinical environment without the need for a full student visa.

UK gives update to student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that UK Visas and Immigration reminded Student visa applicants how to check the expected processing time for their applications online.

The agency advised applicants whose cases are still within the expected processing period not to contact UKVI about their visa decisions, directing them to the government's online processing time checker instead.

Source: Legit.ng