UK Lists 5 Courses Available to Foreigners Seeking to Study in Britain For up to 6 Months
- The UK government published the full list of subjects foreigners are eligible to study in Britain for a short-term period of up to six months
- The available courses fall within medical and health-related fields, and applicants must meet specific age and enrolment requirements to qualify
- Prospective students must be enrolled in a degree-level programme abroad and studying one of the listed subjects as their principal course
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The United Kingdom has released the official list of subjects that foreign nationals are permitted to study in Britain for a short-term period of up to six months, and the options are strictly limited to medical and health-related fields.
According to information published on the UK government's official website, foreigners seeking to undertake electives in Britain relevant to a course they are pursuing abroad must be studying one of five specified disciplines as their principal subject.
Courses foreigners can study in the UK
The five eligible subjects are:
Medicine
Veterinary medicine and science
Nursing
Midwifery
Dentistry
The government's guidance makes clear that any course of study must be provided by an accredited institution that is not a state-funded school or academy, and the programme must not exceed six months in duration unless it is being taken as a distance learning course from outside the UK.
Requirements foreigners must meet
Beyond choosing one of the listed subjects, applicants wishing to come to Britain specifically to undertake electives must satisfy three additional conditions.
The UK government states that the applicant must:
- be aged 16 or over
- be enrolled on a course of study abroad that is equivalent to at least degree-level study in the UK
- be studying medicine, veterinary medicine and science, nursing, midwifery, or dentistry as their principal course of study
The guidelines specify that the elective period must be directly relevant to the applicant's existing course of study in their home country, meaning casual or exploratory academic visits outside these parameters would not qualify under this route.
For foreign students already pursuing one of these disciplines at degree level or above, the short-term elective route offers a structured pathway to gain hands-on experience in a British academic or clinical environment without the need for a full student visa.
UK gives update to student visa applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that UK Visas and Immigration reminded Student visa applicants how to check the expected processing time for their applications online.
The agency advised applicants whose cases are still within the expected processing period not to contact UKVI about their visa decisions, directing them to the government's online processing time checker instead.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng