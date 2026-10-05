Canada's government website outlined the specific categories of applicants who are not required to meet the field of study condition for a Post-Graduation Work Permit

The exemptions cover graduates of certain degree levels, flight school alumni, and those who applied before a key November 2024 deadline

Knowing which category applies could determine whether an international graduate qualifies for a Canadian work permit after completing their studies

Canada has identified four categories of people who are not required to satisfy the field of study condition when applying for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

The Canadian government published the information on its official website, outlining exactly who qualifies for this exemption. For many international graduates, knowing whether they fall into one of these groups could be the difference between qualifying for a work permit and not.

PGWP: Canada explains 4 groups who don't need field of study requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Inna Dodor

Source: Getty Images

Canada: PGWP field of study requirement

Below are the four groups Canada has listed:

1. Applicants who submitted their PGWP application before 1 November 2024: Anyone who applied for a Post-Graduation Work Permit before this date is exempt from the field of study requirement, regardless of what level of study they completed.

2. Graduates of PGWP-eligible flight schools: Individuals who completed their studies at a flight school that meets Canada's eligibility criteria for the PGWP do not need to satisfy the field of study condition.

3. Graduates with a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree: Those who completed one of these three university-level qualifications are automatically exempt. This covers the full spectrum of undergraduate to postgraduate degree holders.

4. Individuals who applied for a study permit before 1 November 2024: People who submitted their study permit application before this date are not required to meet the field of study requirement when they later apply for a PGWP, regardless of when they graduated.

What this means for international students

The field of study requirement was introduced as part of Canada's broader effort to align its immigration pathways with labour market needs. However, these four exemptions ensure that a significant portion of international graduates, particularly those already in the system before November 2024, are not disadvantaged by the newer rules.

For graduates who do not fall into any of these categories, meeting the field of study requirement remains a necessary step in securing a Post-Graduation Work Permit and, by extension, the ability to work legally in Canada after completing their studies.

PGWP: Canada releases update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada published a list of designated learning institutions offering programmes that can make international students eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit.

The list covers all 13 provinces and territories, but students must confirm that their specific programme qualifies before enrolling.

Source: Legit.ng