Canada Releases Full List of Territories Where International Students Can Qualify for PGWP
- Canada's immigration authority has published a list of designated learning institutions offering programmes that make international students eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit
- The list covers all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, giving prospective international students a resource to identify where they can study
- Not every programme at a listed institution qualifies for the PGWP, meaning students must verify individual programme eligibility before applying
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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published an updated list of Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) offering programmes that qualify international students for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), a key pathway for graduates who want to remain and work in the country after completing their studies.
The PGWP allows eligible international graduates to work in Canada for up to three years after finishing a full-time programme at a recognised institution, making it one of the most sought-after immigration routes for students from Nigeria and across Africa who are considering higher education abroad.
Which provinces, territories are on the list
The IRCC list spans all 13 Canadian provinces and territories:
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Manitoba
- New Brunswick
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northwest Territories
- Nova Scotia
- Nunavut
- Ontario
- Prince Edward Island
- Quebec
- Saskatchewan
- Yukon
Prospective students can search the official portal by selecting a province or territory to view the DLIs within that region that currently offer PGWP-eligible programmes. Ontario and British Columbia, two provinces that already attract the largest share of international students in Canada, are both featured on the list.
What international students must know before applying
A critical point the Canadian government stresses is that inclusion on the DLI list does not automatically mean every programme an institution offers qualifies for the PGWP. Students are required to check the specific programme details within their chosen institution to confirm eligibility before enrolling.
This distinction matters significantly for international students who are planning their studies specifically with the intention of working in Canada afterwards. Choosing a programme that does not meet PGWP requirements would mean a graduate is ineligible for the permit regardless of which institution they attended.
The full and searchable list of PGWP-eligible DLIs is available on the official IRCC website, where students can filter results by province or territory to narrow down their options before making any application or enrolment decisions.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the list of top five countries visited by Canadians in 2025.
Canada mentions 11 permanent residence pathways
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 permanent residence pathways Canada offers foreign nationals, including routes for skilled workers, caregivers, doctors and family members.
The options also include dedicated pathways for refugees and people who were previously in state care. See which routes could fit your plans to move to Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng