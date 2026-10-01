Canada's immigration authority has published a list of designated learning institutions offering programmes that make international students eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit

The list covers all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, giving prospective international students a resource to identify where they can study

Not every programme at a listed institution qualifies for the PGWP, meaning students must verify individual programme eligibility before applying

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published an updated list of Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) offering programmes that qualify international students for the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), a key pathway for graduates who want to remain and work in the country after completing their studies.

The PGWP allows eligible international graduates to work in Canada for up to three years after finishing a full-time programme at a recognised institution, making it one of the most sought-after immigration routes for students from Nigeria and across Africa who are considering higher education abroad.

Canada names 13 territories where international students can study and qualify for PGWP. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which provinces, territories are on the list

The IRCC list spans all 13 Canadian provinces and territories:

Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland and Labrador Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon

Prospective students can search the official portal by selecting a province or territory to view the DLIs within that region that currently offer PGWP-eligible programmes. Ontario and British Columbia, two provinces that already attract the largest share of international students in Canada, are both featured on the list.

What international students must know before applying

A critical point the Canadian government stresses is that inclusion on the DLI list does not automatically mean every programme an institution offers qualifies for the PGWP. Students are required to check the specific programme details within their chosen institution to confirm eligibility before enrolling.

This distinction matters significantly for international students who are planning their studies specifically with the intention of working in Canada afterwards. Choosing a programme that does not meet PGWP requirements would mean a graduate is ineligible for the permit regardless of which institution they attended.

The full and searchable list of PGWP-eligible DLIs is available on the official IRCC website, where students can filter results by province or territory to narrow down their options before making any application or enrolment decisions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the list of top five countries visited by Canadians in 2025.

Canada mentions 11 permanent residence pathways

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 11 permanent residence pathways Canada offers foreign nationals, including routes for skilled workers, caregivers, doctors and family members.

The options also include dedicated pathways for refugees and people who were previously in state care. See which routes could fit your plans to move to Canada.

Source: Legit.ng