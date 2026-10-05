The Omani government updated its official citizenship service for divorced foreign women on July 2, 2026, outlining the full terms of eligibility

Applicants must meet strict requirements covering marriage history, language ability, and residency before their application can be considered

Among the key conditions, divorced foreign wives must renounce their existing nationality and prove they lived in Oman with their former husband for at least eight years

The Sultanate of Oman has published the conditions a divorced foreign woman must satisfy before she can be granted Omani citizenship through her former husband's nationality, following an update to the official government service portal on July 2, 2026.

The service is open to non-Omani women who were previously married to Omani citizens and have since divorced. According to the government, applicants must meet all nine conditions before their request will be considered.

Oman lists nine conditions divorced foreign wives must meet to get citizenship. Photo credit: Europa Press News, Grebeshkovmaxim

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Omani citizenship: Conditions for divorced foreign wives

The Omani government listed the following requirements:

1. She must declare in writing her desire to renounce the nationality of the country of which she is a citizen and that she does not hold the nationality of any other country besides the country whose nationality she will renounce.

2. Her marriage must have been approved in advance by the Ministry. This condition does not apply to those whose marriage took place before their husband obtained Omani citizenship.

3. She must have a child from her Omani husband.

4. She must have been married to the Omani citizen and lived with him in Oman legitimately and continuously for no less than eight years before the divorce. An absence of up to 90 days within any one year does not break the continuity requirement.

5. She must not be married to a non-Omani at the time of application.

6. She must be proficient in spoken Arabic.

7. She must have a good reputation and conduct.

8. She must not have been previously convicted of a felony or a crime involving moral turpitude or dishonesty, unless she has since been rehabilitated.

9. She must be medically fit and free from infectious diseases, as defined by the applicable regulations.

Omani citizenship: What applicants should know

The residency condition is among the most demanding, requiring a woman to have lived inside Oman with her former Omani husband for a minimum of eight consecutive years before their marriage ended.

The renunciation requirement is equally significant, as applicants must be willing to give up their current nationality entirely as part of the process.

The full details of the service, including how to apply, are available on the Omani government's official portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Omani government had outlined seven requirements for foreign wives seeking citizenship.

Conditions for foreign husbands seeking Omani citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had shared the requirements for foreign husbands who are applying for Omani citizenship.

According to the Omani government's official service portal, the programme allows the husband of a female Omani citizen to begin the citizenship process once he has completed 10 years of residency in the country.

The government outlined seven specific requirements that every applicant must meet.

Source: Legit.ng