Oman announced the official service fees required for foreigners applying for its investor visa programme

The investor visa is available in two durations, with each option carrying a different fee structure for applicants

The fees have been converted to Nigerian naira, giving prospective Nigerian investors a clearer picture of the cost

Oman has announced the service fees that foreign nationals must pay to obtain an investor visa under its long-term residency programme, with two tenure options available to applicants.

The Omani government has structured the investor visa into two categories based on the duration of stay.

Oman lists financial conditions for foreigners to obtain investor visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Europa Press News/LOIC VENANCE

Source: Getty Images

Oman investor visa fee breakdown

Foreigners who wish to secure a 10-year investor visa will pay a total service fee of OMR 500 (N1,726,307).

Those opting for the shorter five-year investor visa will be required to pay OMR 250 (N863,153).

The fees quoted represent the cost of the service itself, meaning the charges an applicant must settle in order to process and obtain the visa, not investment thresholds or capital requirements.

What prospective applicants should know

Oman's investor visa programme offers foreign nationals a pathway to long-term residency in the Gulf nation, with the 10-year option providing the greater stability of the two.

The fee difference between the two durations is significant, with the decade-long visa costing exactly double the five-year equivalent, giving applicants a straightforward decision based on how long they intend to maintain their investor status in the country.

For Nigerians and other African investors considering Oman as a destination, the naira equivalents place the five-year visa at under N900,000 and the 10-year visa at just over N1.7 million at current exchange rates, though applicants should account for potential currency fluctuations at the time of application.

Oman lists salary needed to sponsor family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that foreigners working in Oman must meet specific salary and documentation requirements to sponsor their spouses and children for a family joining visa.

The Royal Oman Police lists a minimum monthly salary of OMR 600, while the government service portal provides additional details on eligible relatives and visa fees.

Source: Legit.ng