Singapore's GovTech developed FirstDate, a dating app pilot currently being tested across the country's public service

The app uses a mathematical algorithm and questionnaire responses to match users based on values, habits, and preferences

Matched users receive an SMS and have 72 hours to decide whether to connect, with contact details shared only if both agree

Singapore's government has launched a dating app called FirstDate, designed exclusively for public service officers, with the platform using a mathematical algorithm to pair users based on compatibility rather than volume of matches.

The initiative originated at GovTech Singapore's annual {build} hackathon, where officers develop and test new ideas.

Singapore has launched a new dating app designed to help eligible singles connect. Photo credit: Jose Calsina, Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

A group of GovTech officers began exploring whether having fewer potential matches at a time could actually help users make more considered decisions, rather than overwhelming them with options.

That question evolved into FirstDate, which is now being piloted across the Singapore Public Service.

Singapore's dating app: How FirstDate matches users

When signing up, participants fill out a questionnaire covering their interests, habits, values, and personal preferences. The app then applies the Gale-Shapley Stable Marriage algorithm, an established mathematical approach that generates pairings based on mutual preferences, to recommend compatible matches.

The platform deliberately limits the number of matches shown at once, giving users more room to consider each introduction before deciding whether to move forward.

Once a match is made, both users receive an SMS notification and have 72 hours to indicate whether they want to connect.

A user's profile remains visible only to their matched partner, and contact details are exchanged only when both parties confirm interest.

For those who choose to meet, the app offers an optional feature called a "Date Quest," which suggests activities designed to help the two people get to know each other in a structured, low-pressure setting.

Singapore's dating app: A pilot for public officers only

FirstDate is not open to the general public. The app is currently restricted to Singapore public service officers as part of a ground-up pilot initiative. GovTech described it as an experimental project aimed at exploring how design choices, such as prioritising compatibility over quantity, can shape the experience of meeting someone new.

The developers acknowledged that algorithmic compatibility does not guarantee personal chemistry or a lasting relationship, noting that where things go after a match is entirely up to the individuals involved.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore had launched a new dating app and given singles a deadline to sign up on the platform.

Singapore: Countries eligible for visa-free transit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore had disclosed the countries that qualify for visa-free transit for 96 hours.

The guidance, published by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), covers nationals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Georgia, India, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and selected nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) who are not holders of ordinary, diplomatic, public affairs, or service PRC passports.

The ICA groups eligible travellers into two categories, each with its own set of conditions.

Source: Legit.ng