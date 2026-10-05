Singapore's GovTech has launched FirstDate, a dating pilot initiative for public officers aged 21 to 35, verified through Singpass

The app grew from a question raised at GovTech's annual hackathon about whether fewer matches could improve compatibility outcomes

It is worth noting that singles interested in joining the pilot must apply before the October 5, 2026, deadline at 23:59

Singapore's government has launched a dating app called FirstDate, a pilot initiative developed by GovTech Singapore targeting single public officers between the ages of 21 and 35.

The platform was born out of a question raised by a group of GovTech officers who challenged the assumption that more potential matches always lead to better romantic outcomes.

Singapore government introduces a dating app to help singles find love. Photo credit: Rodger Bosch, AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

The team explored this idea at GovTech Singapore's annual {build} hackathon, an internal event where officers develop and test new concepts.

Their exploration eventually became FirstDate, a ground-up pilot now being tested across the Singapore Public Service.

Singapore official dating app: How FirstDate works

Unlike conventional dating apps that flood users with large numbers of potential partners, FirstDate takes a different approach by presenting fewer matches at a time.

The idea is to give users more room to reflect on each introduction before deciding whether to pursue a connection.

The platform also places a stronger emphasis on values and personal preferences as the basis for matching, rather than simple proximity or physical appeal.

User identity is verified through Singpass, Singapore's national digital identity system, which means the pilot is currently limited to public officers.

Singapore official dating app: Application deadline for singles

Interested applicants can sign up via the official FirstDate portal. The window to join the pilot closes on October 5 at 23:59.

The initiative sits within a broader national conversation in Singapore about falling marriage and birth rates, with the government having long supported various social programmes aimed at helping singles meet potential partners.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Singapore had named the countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa-free transit for 96 hours.

Singapore's conditions for permanent residents seeking re-entry permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore had listed conditions for permanent residents applying for re-entry permits.

The full conditions include the eligibility requirements, fees, and processing timelines.

To qualify for an REP or its renewal, an applicant must hold PR status and carry a valid travel document with at least three months' validity remaining.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng