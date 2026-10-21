Malaysia's immigration authority has outlined a strict set of documents that all foreign travellers must present upon arrival in the country

The list includes a valid passport with at least six months' remaining validity, a confirmed return ticket, and proof of paid accommodation

Malaysia's immigration officers reserve the right to deny entry if any uploaded supporting documents are found to be unclear or do not meet set specifications

Malaysia's Immigration Department has published a list of six documents that foreign travellers must produce when passing through the country's entry and exit points, setting out clear expectations for anyone planning a visit.

According to the official Malaysia eVISA portal, all arriving travellers are required to present a valid passport or travel document with at least six months of remaining validity.

Malaysia lists 6 documents foreign travellers must present at entry and exit points. Photo: Pool

Source: Getty Images

What travellers must carry to Malaysia

Applicants should present the following proofs to the Officers at the Entry / Exit points:

Valid passport/ travel document with a minimum validity of 6 months Valid eVISA printout or digital eVISA (eVISA Note). Boarding pass/ticket/arrival pass if applicable. Confirmed return ticket, if applicable Proof of paid accommodation and Other supporting documents such as financial support, current residing country pass / visa, and long-term pass.

The immigration authority stressed that holding an eVISA does not automatically guarantee entry. Officers at border points retain full authority to request further documentation or deny admission, and the High Commission or Embassy may decline an application at any stage without being obliged to explain the decision.

Document clarity is critical for entry

Applicants are advised to pay close attention to the quality of any documents uploaded during the application process. Passport photographs, the front page of the travel document, ticket confirmations, and accommodation receipts must all be sharp and legible.

Blurry, unreadable, or improperly formatted files may lead to an application being rejected outright or result in the traveller being turned away at the border by an immigration officer.

The guidance applies to all nationalities applying for a Malaysia eVISA, with each application assessed on its own individual merits.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng