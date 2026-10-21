Malaysia's immigration authority has published official guidelines on how long foreigners should expect to wait when applying for an eVisa

The processing window spans 2 to 7 working days, but several conditions can affect how long an application actually takes

Malaysia also clarified rules around group applications, in-country applications, and passport requirements for entry

Malaysia's Immigration Department has officially outlined the timeline and conditions that foreigners need to be aware of when applying for an eVisa ahead of any planned visit to the country.

According to the official Malaysia eVisa portal, individuals applying for a tourist eVisa are not permitted to submit their application while already inside Malaysia.

Malaysia explains how long foreigners must wait to get an eVisa before entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visa must be secured before arrival. The only exception applies to employers, who are allowed to submit applications from within the country.

How long Malaysia eVisa takes to process

The standard processing window for a Malaysia eVisa is between 2 and 7 working days. However, that timeframe comes with important caveats. Weekends and Malaysian public holidays are excluded from the count, as are public holidays specific to the applicant's home country in some cases.

Applications that are incomplete, require supporting documents, or are flagged for an interview will not fall within the standard 2 to 7 working day window.

The immigration authority also noted that processing times can be affected by events outside its control, including system maintenance, internet service provider failures, power outages, and other unforeseen disruptions.

Malaysia eVisa: Group applications and passport requirements

For those travelling with family or in small groups, Malaysia's eVisa system does allow a single applicant to register up to five different passports under one application.

Despite this option being available, the immigration authority strongly advises against having someone else apply on another person's behalf. Each applicant is encouraged to submit their own application personally.

There is also a passport condition that all travellers must meet before entering Malaysia. A minimum of three blank pages must be available in the passport at the time of entry. Travellers who do not meet this requirement may be denied boarding or refused entry at the border.

The guidelines are available on the official Malaysia eVisa FAQ page maintained by the country's Immigration Department.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng