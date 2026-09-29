Tanzania's Immigration Services Department officially announced the removal of Nigerian nationals from the referred visa category in September 2026

The change follows amendments published in Government Gazette number 246 of 2026, meaning Nigerians will now follow standard visa procedures

The announcement by Tanzania's Chief Spokesperson ACI Paul J. Mselle has generated excitement among Nigerians on social media

Tanzania has officially lifted a key travel restriction on Nigerian nationals, announcing that citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been removed from the referred visa category with immediate effect.

The notice, signed by Chief Spokesperson ACI Paul J. Mselle, confirmed that the change follows amendments gazetted under Government Gazette number 246 of 2026.

The update was shared on Instagram by @uhamiajitz, the official account of Tanzania's Immigration Services Department, on 28 September 2026.

Tanzania removes Nigerians from referred visa category

Under the previous arrangement, Nigerian nationals fell into the referred visa category, which subjected them to additional scrutiny and procedural requirements before travel to Tanzania could be approved. That classification has now been scrapped entirely.

Going forward, Nigerians planning to visit Tanzania will be processed through standard visa application channels, either via the country's official immigration online portal or at designated entry points. The adjustment puts Nigerian travellers on the same footing as nationals from many other countries who were already subject to routine visa procedures.

The notice did not outline any transitional arrangements, indicating the shift applies immediately to all Nigerian nationals seeking entry into Tanzania.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Tanzania's decision on visa

The announcement quickly drew enthusiastic responses from Nigerians across social media, with many celebrating what they viewed as a significant step forward for travel within Africa.

@footballintel_africa said:

"Omooooo!!! It is official!! God bless the United Republic of Tanzania"

@mosesdensey said:

"Ooh yeas! Exciting times ahead"

@nack_700 said:

"We are coming … vacation 4 night loading"

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng