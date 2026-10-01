The EU has published official guidance on which family members non-EU citizens legally residing in Germany can bring to live with them

Non-EU nationals must meet specific conditions before their family members can join them, including visa and residence permit requirements

The EU guidance covers spouses, children, and other relatives, with different rules applying depending on the family member's age

Germany has set out the categories of family members that non-EU citizens legally residing in the country are permitted to bring to live with them, according to guidance published by the European Union.

The information, made available through the EU's immigration portal, applies in 2026 and covers the conditions, procedures, and rights that family members can enjoy once they arrive in Germany.

Germany has listed four categories of family members who may be able to join foreigners living in the country. Photo credit: Omer Messinger, Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Germany: Who qualifies as a family member?

According to the EU's official guidance, non-EU residents in Germany may apply to reunite with the following family members:

1. A spouse aged at least 18 years, or a same-gender partner in a registered partnership.

2. Children under 16 years of age.

3. Children up to 18 years of age, subject to certain conditions.

4. Children over 18 years of age and other family members in cases of extraordinary hardship.

The rules draw a clear distinction between younger children, who qualify more straightforwardly, and older children or other relatives, who must meet a higher threshold before they can be included in a family reunification application.

Germany: What family members must obtain

Beyond establishing eligibility, the EU guidance outlines the legal steps that incoming family members must complete before they can settle in Germany. Each person seeking to join a non-EU resident must obtain both a visa and a residence permit.

The requirement for two separate documents means that family members cannot simply travel to Germany once a reunification application is approved.

They must first secure a visa before entering the country and then apply for a residence permit to formalise their right to stay.

Germany, a founding member of the European Union, falls within the bloc's broader framework for managing family reunification among non-EU nationals, though individual member states retain authority over specific procedures and conditions.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany listed the minimum salary requirement for sponsoring a spouse, friend, and children.

Germany's requirements for family reunification visa for kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany outlined its requirements for family reunification visa for children.

Families can submit the visa application in two ways: through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office or directly at a German embassy.

The government's Advisory and Contact Services provides a directory of all German missions abroad.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng