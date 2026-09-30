The US government's EB-1 visa category covers three types of applicants, but only one allows individuals to file their own petition without employer involvement

Applicants under the Extraordinary Ability category must satisfy at least 3 of 10 set criteria, or present evidence of a major internationally recognised achievement

The EB-1 category requires no labour certification for any of its three subcategories, making it one of the more accessible employment-based Green Card routes

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has outlined a Green Card pathway that allows qualifying individuals to apply entirely on their own, without needing a job offer or an employer to file on their behalf.

The route in question falls under the EB-1 first-preference visa category which covers three distinct groups: individuals of extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational managers or executives.

US explains green card route that does not require employer sponsorship. Photo credit: @The Guardian Nigeria.

Source: UGC

Who Can Self-Petition Under EB-1

Of the three subcategories, only the Extraordinary Ability category permits self-petitioning.

An applicant in this group files a Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, in their own name, without requiring employer sponsorship or labour certification.

The other two EB-1 subcategories work differently. Outstanding professors and researchers must have an employer file the Form I-140 on their behalf, and that employer must demonstrate the ability to pay the offered wage.

The applicant must also hold at least three years of experience in teaching or research and be entering the US to take up a tenure-track academic position or a comparable research role at a qualifying institution or private employer.

What Multinational Executives and Researchers Must Know

Multinational managers and executives similarly require their prospective US employer to file the petition.

The applicant must have worked for a qualifying related entity outside the United States for at least one year within the three years preceding the petition, and the US employer must have been in operation for at least one year.

Notably, none of the three EB-1 subcategories require labour certification, which sets the category apart from many other employment-based Green Card pathways.

Once an I-140 petition is approved, the visa holder's spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 may also become eligible to seek admission to the United States under E-14 or E-15 immigrant status respectively.

US publishes lists of people for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government published the names and photos of 176 Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals slated for deportation as part of a wider list of people facing removal.

The Ghanaians on the list were arrested across multiple US states, including Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

Source: Legit.ng