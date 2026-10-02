The UK government has outlined specific eligibility requirements for foreigners seeking to join a close relative already living in Britain

Those applying under this category must meet the specific requirements before they will be granted permission

The relative in the UK must also meet some requirements, including having enough funds to support the relative without claiming benefits

The UK government has published official guidance detailing the conditions a young foreigner must satisfy before they can apply to join or remain with a close relative

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, the scheme applies specifically to children seeking to live with a relative who holds protection status, meaning the relative has been granted permission to stay in the UK as a refugee or a person with humanitarian protection.

UK shares eligibility rules for foreign relatives to join family abroad. Photo credit: @AOL UK.

Source: UGC

3 Conditions the Foreign Relative Must Meet

For a child to qualify, three personal conditions must all be satisfied at the time of application.

The applicant must be under 18 years of age, must have no other family member available to provide support or care, and must not be living independently.

The guidance gives examples of what "independent living" means, including being married or having moved into a home of their own.

Parents Are Not Qualified

Notably, a parent does not qualify under this particular route, and the relative involved must hold protection status as a refugee or person with humanitarian protection.

The guidance makes clear that children who wish to join a relative who is settled in the UK or who holds British citizenship must instead apply through the family visa route which carries its own separate criteria.

The rules are relevant to many families navigating the japa wave, particularly those with relatives who arrived in the UK through asylum or humanitarian protection channels and are looking to reunite with younger family members left behind.

UK lists conditions for health and care worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published the eligibility conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a Health and Care Worker visa in 2026.

Applicants must secure a confirmed job offer and obtain a certificate of sponsorship before submitting their visa application.

Source: Legit.ng