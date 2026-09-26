Canada confirmed that a temporary resident permit normally costs $246.25, but certain foreigners may qualify for a full fee exemption

The Canadian government listed three specific categories of individuals who are not required to pay for an initial or renewed TRP

The fee waiver applies to both first-time TRP applications and renewals for those who fall within the qualifying categories

Canada has identified three categories of foreign nationals who are not required to pay the application fee for a temporary resident permit (TRP).

Under normal circumstances, obtaining a TRP from Canada costs $246.25 (N326,602) for Nigerian applicants. However, the Canadian government has made clear that this charge does not apply universally.

Canada names 3 groups eligible for temporary resident permit fee exemption. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Inna Dodor/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Who qualifies for TRP fee exemption?

According to information published on Canada's official immigration website, the following groups are exempt from paying the TRP application fee:

1. Victims of human traff-icking — Individuals who have experienced human traff-icking are not required to pay for either an initial TRP or a subsequent renewal.

2. Victims of family violence — Those who have suffered family violence also qualify for the same waiver, covering both new applications and renewals.

3. Foreign nationals who were in state care — Individuals who were previously under the care of a government or state institution fall into this category and are likewise exempt from the TRP fee.

The government's website states directly:

"Victims of human traff-icking, victims of family violence and foreign nationals who were in state care don't pay a fee for: an initial TRP [or] a new TRP."

What the TRP fee exemption covers

The waiver applies to both the first-time TRP application and any subsequent TRP renewals for individuals within these three groups. This means qualifying applicants are not expected to bear the $246.25 cost at any stage of the temporary resident permit process, whether they are applying for the first time or seeking to extend their status in Canada.

For foreign nationals outside these categories, the standard fee remains applicable.

Canada names countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had released the full list of countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The list includes citizens of several European, Asian, and other countries, while most African countries are not included.

Source: Legit.ng