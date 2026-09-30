Germany announced a specific category of foreign nationals who are eligible to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country

The eligibility is tied to a key date related to when a visa or residence permit was first issued

Germany's official guidance spells out the exact condition foreigners must meet to qualify for this family reunification option

Germany has opened a family reunification pathway that allows a specific group of foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country.

The German government confirmed that eligible foreigners are those whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

Germany lists 1 category of people who can bring their parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Gallup/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Germany's requirement for bringing parents

According to information published on the official government website, the eligibility condition is directly tied to the date a work-related visa or residence permit was first granted.

The guidance states:

"If your visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was issued for the first time after 1 March 2024, you have the option of bringing your parents or parents-in-law to Germany."

This means foreigners who obtained their work visas or residence permits before that date do not fall within this category and would not qualify under this particular provision.

What this means for foreigners in Germany

For those who meet the condition, the pathway offers a legal route to reunite with their parents or parents-in-law in Germany.

The policy applies specifically to visas and residence permits issued for gainful purposes, meaning it covers work and employment-related permits rather than student or tourist visas. Foreigners whose permits fall outside this category would need to explore separate immigration channels for family reunification.

Germany names countries with study visa exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had published an official list of countries whose citizens do not need an entry visa to study in the country.

The list includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Israel, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, while EU citizens and nationals of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are also exempt.

Source: Legit.ng