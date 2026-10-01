Apostle Arome Osayi took to Instagram on Nigeria's 66th Independence Day to address the backlash trailing his controversial comments about the country

The cleric had faced criticism from Verydarkman over his claim that Nigeria was divinely called to be a missionary nation

Fans and followers flooded his comment section with strong reactions to his Independence Day message

Apostle Arome Osayi has broken his silence following the controversy sparked by his earlier claims about Nigeria's spiritual destiny, choosing Nigeria's 66th Independence Day to share a heartfelt message about the country.

The cleric had previously stated that Nigeria was called to be a missionary nation, a position centred on prayer and spiritual purpose.

Apostle Arome Osayi breaks silence on Nigeria's revival calling, stirs reactions. Photo credit@apostlearome/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The statement drew sharp criticism from activist and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman, who publicly dragged the apostle over his views.

Apostle Arome Osayi's independence day message

Rather than respond directly to the controversy, Apostle Arome Osayi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, 1 October 2026, to post a prayer-filled birthday message to Nigeria. Many of his followers interpreted the post as a quiet but firm restatement of his original position.

Apostle Arome Osayi continues dragging amid feud with Verydarkman. Photo credit@apostlearome

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"Happy 66th birthday, O beloved Nigeria! Good morning! The long night is over! Arise, shine, and clinch your prophetic destiny in the comity of nations. For the sun of righteousness spreads His healing wings over your shores and people! The throne of the Highest is established in the midst of you, and your sons and daughters shall declare the name of the Lord to the ends of the earth. Jesus is Lord over all that concerns you! Amen!"

Here is the Instagram post of the cleric about Nigeria:

Fans rally behind the cleric

The post attracted a wave of support from followers who appeared undeterred by the public debate surrounding the apostle:

@dagoldclassic wrote:

"Nigeria shall be great again 🇳🇬🇳🇬"

@prospering_souls commented:

"My Apostle Sir you know I love and celebrate you. Nigeria shall be great again."

@jd.llb shared:

"You people that want to keep attacking him… continue o, you're pushing Kingdom work, more people will come to the Lord as a result. It is well."

@ladybusola wrote:

"Happy Independence Day to you also papa! Your labours and hearts cry over Nigeria will never be in vain, in Jesus name. Amen."

@gilead_streams said:

"Amen Sir and may we fulfill our calling as a nation regardless of what the enemy says."

@kokonzekwe added:

"We are a people born for revival. God bless Nigeria! And God bless you, Sir!"

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

VDM also announced a week dedicated to Apostle Arome Osayi and the cleric’s supporters. In his post caption, the activist warned that he would focus on the cleric and his sympathisers, drawing attention from followers and adding another development to the ongoing feud.

Source: Legit.ng