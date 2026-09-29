The UK Government has updated its official guidance on reciprocal social security agreements in July 2026, naming the countries covered

The agreements affect both social security contribution liability and benefit entitlement, though the rules differ depending on the country

Several countries on the list, including India and the Philippines, are covered only under Double Contribution Conventions with no benefits included

The United Kingdom Government has published an updated list of countries that hold reciprocal social security agreements with the UK, a development with direct implications for workers and migrants moving between the UK and those nations.

The guidance, updated on 7 July 2026, outlines arrangements that determine how social security contributions and benefit entitlements are handled for people living or working across borders.

The UK announces the countries with reciprocal social security agreements to Britain. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries covered by UK reciprocal agreements

Beyond its existing arrangements with Ireland and European nations such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, the UK maintains agreements with a broader set of countries outside the EU. These include:

Barbados Bermuda Canada Chile India The Isle of Man Israel Jamaica Japan Jersey and Guernsey Mauritius New Zealand Philippines Republics of former Yugoslavia (the Republics of Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo) South Korea (also known as The Republic of Korea) Turkey USA

For countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, no such agreement exists, meaning workers from those nations moving to the UK, or British nationals relocating there, do not benefit from any formal coordination of social security entitlements between the two countries.

What UK agreements actually cover

The nature of these agreements varies significantly from country to country. While some cover both social security contribution liability and benefit entitlement, others are far more limited in scope. Chile, India, Japan, and South Korea are listed under what the UK Government calls Double Contribution Conventions, meaning the agreement only prevents workers from paying social security contributions in both countries simultaneously. Benefits entitlement is not included under these arrangements.

The agreement with New Zealand operates differently again, referring to UK domestic legislation to determine how contributions are treated.

For Nigerians and other Africans living and working in the UK, the absence of a reciprocal agreement means contributions made in one country may not be recognised or credited in the other, which can affect pension eligibility and access to certain state benefits upon returning home or relocating.

Read the full UK Government guidance on reciprocal agreements: GOV.UK — Reciprocal Agreements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced 31 countries whose citizens have social security agreements with America.

UK armed force Immigration control: Categories exempted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced five categories of armed forces personnel exempt from the UK’s standard immigration controls, including reservists, Commonwealth forces and NATO personnel.

The guidance also covers military staff taking part in training or serving at international defence organisations—so which personnel qualify, and what does the exemption mean for them?

Source: Legit.ng