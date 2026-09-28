The US Mission Nigeria has issued a public reminder that visa applicants, especially from Nigeria, are vetted before, during, and after consular adjudication

The advisory clarifies that a visa being issued does not mark the end of the screening process for applicants

The US State Department stated that new adverse information discovered after issuance triggers a fresh eligibility review

The US Mission Nigeria has issued a public advisory reminding visa holders and applicants that receiving a visa does not mean scrutiny has ended.

In a post shared on X on 28 September 2026, the mission made clear that vetting is not a one-time event tied to the moment of application or interview. According to the advisory, applicants are screened at every stage of the process, including before, during, and after consular adjudication.

The US explains its continuous vetting process. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What happens after visa is issued

The advisory explained that if the US State Department becomes aware of new, potentially adverse information about a visa holder after their visa has been granted, a consular officer will review it to determine whether the person still qualifies to hold the visa.

This means that changes in an applicant's circumstances, legal history, or any other relevant information that surfaces post-issuance could result in a formal re-evaluation of their eligibility.

Why reminder matters for Nigerian applicants

The post aimed to increase awareness among Nigerian applicants of the full scope of the US visa process. Many applicants focus heavily on preparing for the initial interview, but this advisory signals that conduct and status after a visa is granted remain relevant to the State Department.

For Nigerians navigating the japa wave and planning travel or relocation to the United States, the message is a practical caution: holding a valid visa does not make a person immune to further vetting.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) released a list of five categories of workers eligible for employment-based Green Cards.

US: People who can apply for free-visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published the seven categories of applicants who can apply for a US visa without paying the nonimmigrant visa processing fee. The exemptions include certain diplomatic and exchange visa applicants, US government employees travelling on official business, and people providing charitable services.

One of the most striking exemptions covers close family members of US government employees killed or critically injured in the line of duty. They may qualify for a fee waiver when travelling to attend a funeral or burial, or to visit a loved one receiving emergency treatment.

Source: Legit.ng