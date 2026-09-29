The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has released its list of priority countries for government scholarship students in 2026

The approved list covers both the Spring and Fall 2026 scholarship cycles, with the full document updated annually each October

Strict university ranking requirements apply, with institutions needing to meet specific global or regional benchmarks depending on their location

The UAE government has named eight priority countries that scholarship students must target when seeking admission, as part of its updated guidelines for the Spring and Fall 2026 scholarship cycles.

The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research published the list alongside a set of conditions that universities and programmes must satisfy before applicants can use an admission letter from those institutions to qualify for a government scholarship. The document is reviewed and updated every October, and students are strongly advised to consult the latest version before submitting any application.

The UAE names the priority countries for government scholarship students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

University ranking requirements for UAE scholarships

Before applicants can proceed, the institution that issued their admission letter must meet one of several ranking thresholds:

1. A university ranked among the top 50 globally in the intended field of study qualifies outright.

2. Alternatively, a university or programme ranked in the top 100 within the United States or Australia meets the criteria, as does placement in the top 200 elsewhere in the world.

3. For institutions based in non-English-speaking countries, a top 300 ranking is accepted.

Students must also ensure their chosen major appears on the ministry's approved list of universities and programmes before applying.

UAE: The 8 priority countries

The ministry's document lists the following eight nations as priority destinations for UAE scholarship recipients:

1. People's Republic of China

2. Japan

3. Republic of Korea

4. Republic of Singapore

5. Swiss Confederation

6. Kingdom of the Netherlands

7. Federal Republic of Germany

8. Republic of Finland

The eight countries span Asia and Europe, reflecting an emphasis on destinations known for strong performance in science, technology, engineering, and innovation. The list applies to both the Spring and Fall 2026 scholarship cycles.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the residency duration for foreigners whose occupations qualify them for a Golden Visa.

UAE Golden visa: Qualified university graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE listed 100 universities whose graduates may qualify to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa under the University Graduates category.

For Nigerian graduates, the visa could offer a long-term residency option in the UAE, a destination attracting growing interest amid the country’s japa wave.

Source: Legit.ng