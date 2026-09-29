A TikTok video posted by content creator @lilianmwaza1 showed her twin sister single-handedly mixing and plastering a full kitchen floor

The clip, filmed inside an unfinished concrete-block room, was captioned with a humorous nod to gender roles and what women can do

The video quickly drew attention online, with viewers both amazed by the twin sister's skill and asking about her bride price

A Nigerian content creator's twin sister has become an unlikely internet sensation after a TikTok clip showed her mixing cement and plastering an entire kitchen floor completely on her own.

@lilianmwaza1 posted the video from Abuja five days ago, opening it with the caption: "POV: my twin sister took the phrase 'what a man can do a woman can do it better' a bit too seriously."

A Nigerian lady plasters the full kitchen floor herself after mixing cement. Photo credit: @lilianmwaza1

Source: TikTok

What followed was footage of her twin shovelling, mixing, and smoothing wet cement across the floor of an unfinished concrete-block room.

The tone was lighthearted and comedic, but the work being done was anything but effortless.

Twin sister gets fully focused on the job

What stood out to many viewers, beyond the physical labour itself, was just how unbothered the woman appeared throughout.

She did not pause for the camera or play up to the lens — she simply kept working, methodically laying and levelling the cement until the floor was done.

The clip tapped into ongoing conversations about gender roles and manual labour, with the humorous framing giving it a shareable, relatable quality that clearly resonated widely across the platform.

Watch the twin sister mix and plaster the kitchen floor herself:

Reactions trail the video

The comment section filled up quickly, with reactions ranging from admiration to humour.

Barbi said:

"So if I marry I just have to buy cement and sand, she go build our house 🤣😂. Oya what's her bride price?"

Abosede said:

"She no even send camera she just focus Dey do her thing for real sending her lot of loves."

JADE SKINCARE LAGOS said:

"If she wan do the wall tell her to sieve the sand e go Dey smoother, make your dad and mom pay her o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that two young women were recorded mixing cement, carrying blocks and plastering a wall themselves.

Lady who plasters houses shows her work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who plasters houses had displayed a building she had worked on.

It was revealed in the short video seen on the TikTok handle of @ochies8 that the lady plasters and screeds houses.

In the 10-second clip, the lady showed one of the houses she had worked on, and many of her audience members were stunned.

Source: Legit.ng