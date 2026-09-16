The UAE has clarified what its Golden Visa offers foreign nationals, describing it as a long-term residence permit with exclusive benefits

Outstanding students hoping to qualify for the UAE Golden Visa must prepare two specific documents before applying

The required documents relate to academic achievement and institutional endorsement, and both must be submitted as part of the application

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the documents that outstanding students must provide when applying for its Golden Visa programme, offering clearer guidance on how academically gifted young people can qualify for the long-term residency scheme.

According to the UAE, the Golden Visa is designed to attract foreign talent, giving them the right to live, work, or study in the country while accessing a set of exclusive benefits.

UAE government announces 2 documents outstanding students need for Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Visa: Documents outstanding students need

The visa is long-term, setting it apart from the standard short-stay permits that most foreign nationals typically hold.

For students seeking to qualify under the outstanding academic achievers category, the UAE has listed two required documents:

1. Certificates of excellence

2. Recommendation letters from school or university

The certificates serve as formal proof of a student's academic distinction, while the recommendation letters provide institutional backing, confirming that the student's performance meets the standard expected by the UAE authorities.

What the UAE Golden Visa offers students

The UAE Golden Visa is positioned as a pathway for talented individuals, including students, to build a stable life in the country. By securing long-term residency, qualifying students gain the ability to pursue education or work in the UAE without the uncertainty of needing to renew a short-term visa repeatedly.

For Nigerian students and families considering opportunities abroad amid the ongoing japa wave, the UAE Golden Visa represents one of the more structured legal routes into long-term residency in a Gulf country, provided the necessary academic credentials are in place.

UAE announces 6 Golden Residency benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined six key benefits available to foreigners holding Golden Residency, including sponsor-free long-term residence and the ability to sponsor family members.

The programme also allows eligible applicants outside the UAE to obtain a six-month multiple-entry visa to complete their Golden Residency procedures.

Source: Legit.ng