The UAE Golden Visa programme has listed the specific occupations that qualify foreign nationals for long-term residency in the country

Doctors, scientists, inventors, executives, athletes, PhD holders and creatives are among the professionals named in the scheme

Each qualifying category comes with its own set of requirements that applicants must meet before a Golden Visa is granted

The UAE has outlined a set of professions and talents that can earn foreign nationals a specific number of years to live in the country under its Golden Visa programme.

According to the official UAE government portal, individuals considered to possess exceptional talent or rare specialisations are eligible for a Golden Visa lasting a decade. The broad category covers a wide range of fields, including medicine, science, invention, culture and the arts, business leadership, sports, academic research, and priority engineering disciplines.

The UAE gives a duration of stay for foreigners whose occupations qualify them for a Golden visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Golden Visa: Residency duration of qualified occupations

The list of eligible professionals is detailed and covers several distinct groups. Doctors and scientists are included, as are inventors and creatives working in cultural and artistic fields. Corporate executives, professional athletes, PhD holders, and specialists in high-demand scientific and engineering sectors also feature among those who can apply.

According to the federal government, the residency duration of foreigners whose occupations qualify them for a Golden Visa is 10 years.

However, simply holding one of these titles is not enough. The UAE stipulates that each subcategory carries its own specific requirements. Depending on the profession, applicants may need to present recommendation letters from recognised institutions, demonstrate a defined period of practical experience in their field, or hold an accredited educational degree.

What Golden Visa means for foreigners

The Golden Visa is a long-term residency scheme introduced by the UAE to attract and retain skilled and talented individuals from around the world. A 10-year visa offers holders significantly greater stability compared to standard UAE residence permits, which are typically tied to employment contracts and require renewal every two or three years.

For professionals in fields such as medicine, engineering, and the arts, the programme represents an opportunity to build a long-term life in the country without the uncertainty that often accompanies shorter-term work visas. The scheme is particularly relevant for Africans on the japa wave who are already working or planning to relocate to the UAE, as qualifying occupations are common among Nigerian and other African professionals who have trained in medicine, technology, and the sciences.

Full eligibility details and the requirements for each subcategory are available on the UAE's official Golden Visa page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the freelancers that are eligible for a 5-year Green Visa. The government also listed the residency requirements involved.

UAE announces documents needed for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE announced the two documents outstanding students need to apply for the UAE Golden Visa. The documents prove academic excellence and secure endorsement from the applicant’s school or university.

For Nigerian students considering opportunities abroad, the long-term residency programme could offer more than a short stay in the UAE. Eligible students may gain the chance to live, study or work in the country without repeatedly renewing a short-term visa.

Source: Legit.ng