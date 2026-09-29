Late President Umaru Yar'Adua's son recently had a private meeting with former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida

The young socialite shared what happened when Babangida asked him directly whether he was involved in politics

Babangida's response to the young man's answer left him with a memorable piece of wisdom about his family

Late President Umaru Yar'Adua's son Umar Yaradua has given the public a glimpse into a rare private encounter with former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida, sharing what was said when the topic of politics came up between the two men.

The young socialite took to social media to share a photo from the meeting, describing it as an honour and detailing the conversation that unfolded during their time together.

Yar’Adua’s son opens up on politics following private meeting with Babangida. Credit: Umar Yaradua/Instagram

Source: Instagram

What Babangida asked Yar'Adua's son

According to the post, the former military leader turned the conversation to politics, asking the younger Yar'Adua directly whether he had any political ambitions.

The response he gave was candid and grounded.

"I told him 'No sir not now. Right now, I'm focused on building myself and my own career first. Maybe someday in the future,'" he wrote.

Rather than pressing the matter, Babangida reportedly smiled and offered a telling observation, suggesting that the young man's path into politics was already written regardless of his current plans.

The former Head of State told him he already knew he would eventually find his way into politics because "it runs in the family."

Yar'Adua's son reflects on the encounter

Beyond the exchange on politics, Umar Yaradua, described the meeting as one he intends to carry with him for a long time.

He expressed gratitude for Babangida's time, advice, and wisdom, calling the conversation something he would "definitely remember."

The late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who served as Nigeria's president from 2007 until his death in 2010, came from a deeply political family.

Yar’Adua’s son shares fresh thoughts on politics after Babangida meeting. Credit: Yar’Adua

Source: UGC

His elder brother, the late Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, was also a prominent political figure and former Vice Head of State under Babangida's predecessor, General Olusegun Obasanjo, during the military era.

Given that political heritage, Babangida's prediction carries a certain weight, and his son's openness about not being ready yet, while leaving the door ajar for the future, suggests he is approaching the question of public life on his own terms and timeline.

See the viral Instagram post from Yar Adua's son:

Umar Musa Yar'Adua University graduate hawks pure water

Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who graduated from the Umaru Musa Yar'adua University Katsina state has turned to hawking water for survival.

The young man, identified as Mr Sham’unu Ishaq, has a Bachelor of Science in Education (Biology).

He said poverty was trying to kill him, and he asked for public assistance in getting a job to sustain himself.

Source: Legit.ng