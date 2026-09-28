Canada's immigration authority has outlined specific conditions that bar international students from working off campus without a work permit

Students enrolled only in ESL or FSL programmes, general interest courses, or preparatory classes fall under the restrictions

The Canadian government has also outlined alternative legal work options available to international students beyond off-campus employment

Canada's immigration authority has published a list of five situations in which international students are barred from working off campus without first obtaining a work permit, a detail that catches many foreign students off guard after arrival.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the restrictions are straightforward but significant.

Canada lists 5 conditions that bars foreign students from working without permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 conditions barring foreign students from working

1. A student cannot work off campus without a permit if their study permit explicitly states they are not authorised to do so.

2. Students enrolled solely in an English or French as a second language programme are also ineligible, regardless of how long they have been studying in the country.

3. Another situation covers students who are taking only general interest courses.

4. Those whose coursework exists purely to qualify them for entry into a full-time programme are ineligible.

5. Students whose circumstances have changed in a way that means they no longer satisfy all the conditions required to work off campus.

That final point is particularly important: a student who previously qualified to work off campus can lose that right if their situation shifts, whether through a drop in enrolment status or any other change that affects their eligibility.

Students who find themselves in any of these five situations and still wish to work while studying in Canada must apply for a dedicated work permit before taking up employment.

Canada: Alternative work options for international students

The restrictions on off-campus work do not exhaust every avenue available to international students in Canada. The immigration authority notes that students may also be eligible to participate in a student work placement, such as a co-op programme or internship, which is typically tied directly to their field of study.

Working on campus at their institution is another option that may be open to them, subject to separate eligibility conditions.

For Nigerian students and others from across Africa currently studying in Canada or planning to do so, understanding these distinctions before accepting any job offer is essential. Working without the proper authorisation can carry serious consequences for a student's immigration status and future applications in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng