A Mechanical Engineering graduate of Osun State University has celebrated four major achievements at the institution's 16th Convocation ceremony

She earned a First Class Honours degree with a 4.55/5.0 GPA, becoming the best female student in her department

Her viral post on X announcing the milestones drew widespread attention and promised a full story thread to follow

Oderinde P.T, a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Osun State University, turned heads on social media after sharing four remarkable achievements she recorded at the institution's 16th Convocation ceremony.

The lady with the X account, @titilope_16 posted the announcement on 27 September 2026, revealing that she graduated with First Class Honours, earning a grade point average of 4.55 out of 5.0.

Osun State University graduate flaunts four major achievements. Photo credit: @titilope_16/X

Source: UGC

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing attention to the scale of what the Mechanical Engineering graduate had accomplished across four years of study.

Four awards at Osun State University convocation

Beyond her First Class degree, Oderinde was recognised as the best female student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering (MEE).

She also finished third overall in her department in the Best Graduating Student (BGS) rankings, placing her among the very top performers regardless of gender.

Her achievements extended beyond the department level, as she was also named the best female student in the entire Faculty of Engineering.

The convocation video shows Oderinde receiving an award on stage before thousands of graduands and guests gathered for the ceremony.

She holds the post-nominal designation GMNSE, indicating she is a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a professional recognition that accompanies her academic distinctions.

Celebrating her achievement, she said:

"Oderinde P.T GMNSE

🏆First Class Honours (4.55/5.0)

🏆Best female in MEE

🏆3rd BGS overall in MEE

🎗Ist best female in the faculty of Engineering .

Full journey thread dropping soon.🧵"

Watch Oderinde receive her award at the Osun State University 16th Convocation ceremony below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian graduate who started going to the University 25 years after secondary school emerged as the best graduating student.

LASU graduate emerges best in department

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Lagos State University graduate earned a first-class degree in Accounting and finished second in his department. He graduated with a CGPA of 4.78 and qualified as a Chartered Accountant during his studies.

Adeniran also won several prizes, including a South-west regional taxation challenge and an inter-school quiz. His accounting qualification fulfilled a dream he had held onto for years.

Source: Legit.ng