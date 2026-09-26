The UK government published a list of countries whose nationals are automatically exempt from English language test requirements for a family visa

A total of 18 countries and territories made the exemption list, spanning the Caribbean, North America, Oceania, and Europe

The exemption list notably excludes most African and Asian countries, meaning their nationals must still prove English proficiency when applying

The United Kingdom has released an official list of 18 countries and territories whose citizens are not required to sit an English language test when applying for a family visa.

Under the standard rules for a UK family visa, applicants must demonstrate a sufficient knowledge of English. However, nationals from a select group of countries are automatically waived from this requirement, given that English is either an official or primary language in those nations.

UK family visa: 18 countries whose citizens can get family visa without taking English test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

UK family visa English test

According to the UK government, the following countries and territories qualify for the exemption:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia The Bahamas Barbados Belize The British overseas territories Canada Dominica Grenada Guyana Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago USA

What the exemption means for other nationalities

The list is heavily weighted towards Caribbean nations, alongside major English-speaking countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Malta is the only European Union member state to feature.

Notably absent from the list are nearly all African and Asian nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, despite English being widely spoken and in many cases an official language in these countries. Nationals from these nations will still be required to pass an approved English language test as part of their UK family visa application.

The exemption applies specifically to the English language knowledge requirement and does not affect other eligibility criteria that applicants must meet to secure a family visa.

UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit Britain.

The list includes Mauritius and Seychelles as the only African countries whose citizens are eligible for the UK ETA.

Source: Legit.ng