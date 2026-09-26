Timileyin Afolabi graduated from Lagos State University with a First Class Honours in Educational Technology, earning a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00

Afolabi was named the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology for the Class of 2025 at the Lagos State University

The graduate shared a reflective post on LinkedIn describing his degree as a foundation rather than a final destination

Timileyin Afolabi, a fresh graduate of Lagos State University, has drawn attention on LinkedIn after sharing his remarkable academic achievement in the Class of 2025.

Afolabi completed his Bachelor of Science in Educational Technology with First Class Honours, recording a CGPA of 4.62 out of 5.00.

A LASU graduate emerges best in department with first-class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Timileyin Afolabi

Source: UGC

He was also recognised as the Best Graduating Student in Educational Technology, an honour that came alongside the academic distinction.

First-class graduate reflects on journey at LASU

In a LinkedIn post published in September 2026, Afolabi wrote about standing in his graduation gown and thinking not just about what he had accomplished, but about what the experience had shaped in him.

He described his undergraduate years as a period that deepened a central question driving his ambitions: how technology and innovation can be better understood, adopted, and applied to solve real problems in education and society.

That curiosity, he explained, has since widened his interests to include digital technologies, data, research, and technology and innovation policy.

Rather than treating graduation as an endpoint, Afolabi framed it as the beginning of a new phase. He wrote that he now wants to move from studying these issues to actively contributing to them, and hopes to pursue opportunities that expose him to fresh perspectives and practical experience.

"My graduation is therefore not a conclusion. It is a foundation," he stated in his post.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him through the journey and said he looks forward to bigger responsibilities and meaningful work ahead, adding: "The degree opened a door. I'm now ready to discover what I can build beyond it."

Connections congratulate LASU first-class graduate

The post drew warm congratulatory messages from his LinkedIn connections.

Anthony Ezeamobi said:

"Congratulations 🎉👏👏👏 dear. I pray more success come your way."

Victoria Awoyefa wrote:

"Congratulations more blessings."

Ayomide Ayodele added:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved success."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng