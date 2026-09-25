Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery outlines the fees required to obtain a certificate of naturalisation after a successful application

The certification fee varies depending on the applicant's status, ranging from €200 for minors and widowed spouses to €950 for adults

One specific category of applicants is entirely exempt from paying the certification fee under the current Irish citizenship rules

Ireland's immigration authorities have confirmed that one category of foreign nationals is not required to pay the certificate fee when obtaining Irish citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the Irish Immigration Service Delivery (ISD), most applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of €175 through the online portal before their naturalisation application is accepted. This fee applies regardless of the outcome of the application.

Ireland exempts 1 category of foreigners from paying citizenship certificate fee. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ireland citizenship certificate fee: Who is exempt?

Once an application is approved and an applicant is invited to a citizenship ceremony, a separate certification fee becomes payable before the certificate of naturalisation is issued. The fee structure is tiered based on the applicant's circumstances.

Adults are charged €950, while minors and widows, widowers, or surviving civil partners of Irish citizens each pay €200. However, recognised refugees and stateless persons are charged nothing at all, making them the sole category fully exempt from the certification fee.

Attendance at the citizenship ceremony is mandatory for all successful applicants aged 18 and above. At the ceremony, applicants take an oath of fidelity and make the appropriate declaration. Minors are not required to attend. After the ceremony, the certificate of naturalisation is sent by post, and recipients become eligible to apply for an Irish passport.

What happens after Ireland citizenship application?

The ISD typically processes naturalisation applications within 12 months. After submission, applicants receive an application number and an e-vetting link.

Authorities may request additional documents or ask applicants to clarify certain information provided in their application.

Before attending the ceremony, applicants from countries outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom must also upload a copy of their Irish Residence Permit and travel document where applicable.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng