Qatar's Ministry of Interior listed Iranian nationals as eligible for a business visa on arrival, granting them 30 days of access

The on-arrival visa allows multiple entries and can be extended for an additional 5 months beyond the initial 30-day period

Applicants must meet several conditions, including a minimum of QR 5,000 in funds, a hotel reservation, and a company invitation letter

Qatar has confirmed that Iranian nationals qualify for a business visa on arrival, according to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal.

The visa grants Iranian passport holders 30 days of entry with multiple entries permitted, making it one of the more flexible on-arrival arrangements available in the Gulf region.

Qatar names 1 country eligible for 30-day business visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For those who need a longer stay, the visa is extendable for up to five additional months beyond the initial 30-day window.

Conditions for Qatar business visa on arrival

Applicants must satisfy a number of requirements before they can benefit from this arrangement. Travellers are expected to carry at least QR 5,000 in funds or hold a valid credit card as proof of financial sufficiency.

A return ticket is also mandatory, as is a confirmed hotel booking covering the duration of the visit.

Beyond the financial and travel requirements, the applicant must present an invitation letter from a company based in Qatar. The passport must also remain valid for more than six months at the time of travel. The visa fee is set at QR 200.

Country eligible for Qatar business visa on arrival

Qatar's portal identifies Iran as the country eligible for this specific on-arrival business visa category, positioning Iranian travellers as a distinct group within the Gulf state's visa framework.

The arrangement reflects the maintained diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries, which share the South Pars/North Dome gas field — the world's largest natural gas reserve — across their shared maritime border in the Persian Gulf.

No other African or Asian country appears alongside Iran in this particular visa category on the portal, making it a notably exclusive arrangement for this class of travel document.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng