Nigerian-born WWE star Oba Femi built his career through WWE's Next In Line programme and rose quickly through the NXT ranks

Wrestling analysts estimated Oba Femi's net worth at between $200,000 and $500,000, with NXT salaries typically ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 per year

A move to WWE's main roster could significantly boost Femi's earnings through higher merchandise royalties, tour payments, and sponsorships

Nigerian-born wrestling star Oba Femi has carved out a reputation as one of WWE's most promising young talents, and analysts believe his financial profile is beginning to reflect that rise.

Born Isaac Odugbesan, Femi entered professional wrestling through WWE's Next In Line programme, which brought him from college athletics into the company's developmental system.

Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, made his way to pro wrestling via WWE's Next In Line program and quickly took NXT by storm. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

His combination of physical power, in-ring ability, and on-screen presence quickly made him one of NXT's standout performers, pushing him towards championship contention and earning him growing visibility on WWE programming.

What Oba Femi is estimated to be worth

WWE does not publicly disclose salary figures, particularly for talent still building their careers in the developmental system.

Despite that, wrestling analysts and industry insiders have put together rough estimates based on known contract structures and how developmental deals typically work within the company.

According to Times of India, those estimates place Oba Femi's current net worth at between $200,000 (₦265 million) and $500,000 (₦663 million).

That range reflects where he sits in his career: primarily an NXT talent who has begun receiving more exposure on the main roster, but not yet a full-time fixture on Raw or SmackDown.

Oba Femi's income is believed to come from his base salary, performance bonuses, and income linked to WWE promotional activities.

Analysts who follow the wrestling business say most NXT performers earn a base salary of between $50,000 and $100,000 per year.

Where a wrestler falls within that bracket depends on their experience and how prominently they feature on television.

Beyond the base figure, performers can earn additional income from match bonuses, payouts from special events such as pay-per-views, and a share of merchandise sales.

How a main roster move could change Oba Femi's earnings

The specific terms of Oba Femi's contract with WWE have not been made public, but insiders suggest the arrangement follows the standard developmental structure used for athletes who enter the company through talent identification programmes, Yahoo Sports reports.

These deals typically cover training at WWE's Performance Centre, appearances at NXT tapings, and the development of a character intended to succeed long-term within the company.

Standard developmental deals include a guaranteed base salary alongside bonuses tied to title reigns, appearances on major shows, and increased television presence.

The financial picture changes considerably once a performer makes the full-time jump to the main roster.

Raw and SmackDown talent generally earn higher base salaries, along with improved merchandise royalty rates, payments from international touring, and access to sponsorship opportunities not typically available at the developmental level.

With Femi's profile continuing to grow and main roster appearances becoming more frequent, those figures could rise meaningfully in the near future.

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria-born wrestler Isaac Odugbesan defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, announcing himself on the global stage.

Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, grabbed the headlines in a blockbuster clash against “The Beast” at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19.

Source: Legit.ng