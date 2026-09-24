The UK government published a list of countries and territories whose nationals do not need to prove their English proficiency for the Health and Care Worker visa

The exemption covers 17 countries and territories, spanning the Caribbean, the Pacific, and other regions with historic ties to Britain

African countries do not appear on the exemption list, meaning most African applicants must still demonstrate English language proficiency to qualify

The United Kingdom has released a list of 17 countries and territories whose citizens are automatically exempt from the English language requirement when applying for a Health and Care Worker visa.

Under the current rules, nationals from these countries do not need to sit an approved English test or provide any language qualifications, as the UK government considers knowledge of English to be established by citizenship alone.

English for Health and Care Worker visa: UK lists countries exempt from English test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

UK Health and Care Worker visa English test

According to the UK government, the following nationals are not required to prove their English language ability:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia the Bahamas Barbados Belize The British overseas territories Canada Dominica Grenada Guyana Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago

The list is dominated by Caribbean nations, most of which share a colonial history with Britain. Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, three major English-speaking nations with deep Commonwealth ties, also feature alongside Malta in Europe and Guyana in South America.

What this means for African applicants

Notably absent from the exemption list are any African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, all of which have significant numbers of workers in the UK's health and social care sectors. Applicants from these countries must demonstrate English proficiency through an approved test as part of their visa application.

The Health and Care Worker visa is a key route used by foreign nationals seeking employment in the National Health Service (NHS) and the broader UK care sector, and the English language requirement forms one of its core eligibility criteria.

UK releases full list of 82 ETA countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government released an official list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of applying for a visa.

The ETA allows eligible travellers to visit the UK, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man for stays of up to six months, with Mauritius and Seychelles the only African countries on the eligibility list.

Source: Legit.ng