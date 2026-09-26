WWE star John Cena bought a 3,074-sq-ft home in Land O' Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 in January 2005

Cena transformed the property with several renovations including an indoor pool with two water slides and a grand marble entrance hall

Celebrity Net Worth now estimates the Florida home at about $4 million, against Cena's total net worth of $80 million

WWE star John Cena purchased a 3,074-square-foot house in Land O' Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 in January 2005. Nearly two decades of renovations have since turned the property into a residence that Celebrity Net Worth now values at roughly $4 million.

The home sits in Nature's Reserve, a gated community about 20 miles north of Tampa, offering Cena a secluded setting within the broader Tampa Bay area.

John Cena is one of the most prominent wrestlers ever to grace the square circle, winning multiple WWE championships. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

How the home changed over the years

The original structure was colonial in style, featuring gabled roofs, symmetrical windows and a balanced front entrance, according to Times of India.

Subsequent additions introduced noticeably modern elements alongside the traditional design, creating a property where two different architectural characters coexist.

The entrance hall is one of the most striking spaces inside the house. White marble covers the floors, stairs, columns and walls, while an oversized window in the double-height space fills the area with natural light.

Among the additions, an indoor pool emerged as the most significant change to the property.

The pool house features two water slides, a waterfall, fountains and rockwork inspired by abandoned mines.

A metallic frame with glass panels encloses the pool, giving the structure a character that stands apart from the main house.

The enclosed setting shields the pool from outdoor elements, including Florida's insects, leaves and sand.

Inside the unique spaces in Cena's mansion

Beyond the pool, the home contains a number of rooms designed around Cena's personal interests

Rethinking The Future lists a cigar room, a game room with a bar, a home theatre, a wine cellar, and a personal lift that connects to the main bedroom. A separate guest house also sits on the property.

The cigar room stands out for its specific design. Fitted with leather seating, a chess board, two large televisions and its own refrigerator, the room also has independent ventilation so that it functions separately from the rest of the house.

The space was carved out of an area within the property that had previously gone unused.

The main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and a large fireplace. Mirrored sections on the ceiling are intended to give the room a more expansive feel.

A large garage forms another key part of the property, designed to house Cena's car collection.

Rocks feature around the garage exterior and elsewhere on the grounds, helping tie the built structure to the natural landscape that surrounds the community.

Celebrity Net Worth places Cena's overall net worth at $80 million, drawing on his career in wrestling, acting and entertainment.

The Florida property, once a relatively modest purchase, now stands as one of the more visually distinct private residences in the Tampa Bay area.

How much Cena earned annually

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Cena's annual earnings after he wrestled his final match on Saturday, December 13, 2025, although many fans were not pleased with the outcome.

Cena’s glittering 24-year career ended with a loss by submission when his opponent, Gunther, locked him in a sleeper hold.

Source: Legit.ng