Samiat Animashaun graduated from Lagos State University with a 4.83 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering after entering 100 level with one goal in mind

She emerged Best Female Graduating Student in the Faculty of Engineering and Best Graduating Student in her department, collecting 4 cash prizes at convocation

Samiat also accumulated 4 scholarships, 3 published research papers, and 6 leadership positions across engineering communities during her time at LASU

Samiat Animashaun, a Mechanical Engineering graduate of Lagos State University, has taken LinkedIn by storm after sharing the full story behind her First Class degree and a string of awards that capped off five years of quiet, relentless effort.

Animashaun graduated with a 4.83 CGPA out of 5.0, earning her the title of Best Graduating Student in Mechanical Engineering, Best Female Graduating Student in the Faculty of Engineering, and the Dean's Award for Best Graduating Student.

A LASU first-class student emerges as the best female in engineering and shares her CGPA and awards. Photo: LinkedIn/ Samiat Animashaun

Source: UGC

She walked away from convocation with four cash prizes, four scholarships, and three published research papers to her name, alongside six leadership positions held across different engineering communities at the university.

From introvert to engineering leader at LASU

She opened her LinkedIn post by admitting that her plan at 100 level was simple: read, chase a First Class, and block out everything else. Her first semester result of 4.76 confirmed she was on the right track, and she described a determination not to slip even slightly in the semesters that followed.

Everything shifted at 200 level, when her faculty relocated to a different campus, and the familiar engineering warnings began: certain courses were impossible, no one earned an A in them, and the real difficulty was still ahead. Rather than retreating further into her books, she encountered a different kind of student through organisations such as SPE LASU Student Chapter, APWEN LASU, BEAUTWEALT, and IMechE LASU.

Seniors and peers within those groups showed her that university life could hold more than academic targets.

LASU first-class engineering graduate shares achievements

Samiat went from someone who considered any non-academic activity a distraction to a person who organised events, mentored others, and took on leadership roles. What surprised her most was that this involvement did not cost her academically. If anything, she wrote, it sharpened her focus.

She did not describe the journey as entirely smooth. Certain courses tested her resolve completely, and there were stretches of exhaustion that she had to push through regardless. She credited her family, friends, mentors, and various communities at LASU for supporting her through those moments, with God listed above all others.

Closing her post, Animashaun wrote that what she is most proud of is not the number itself but the girl who kept showing up. Her next focus, she said, is energy, research, and innovation.

Netizens celebrate first-class engineering student's CGPA

Stephen Odoziaku said:

"Well-done Samiat. I'm frankly honored to have watched you put in so much efforts into every activity you engaged in. Your grades are honestly a reflection of your hard work, resilience, and intelligence, and I'm so proud of you."

Rebecca Kehinde said:

"Congratulations my darling, alwayssss proud of you."

Favour Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations Samiat, I'm so proud of all you've achieved. Greater heights."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng